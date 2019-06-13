Brave History June 13th, 2019 - RATT, HEART, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, NUCLEAR ASSAULT, FEAR FACTORY, BON JOVI, SATYRICON, SHADOWS FALL, SKINLESS, JUDAS PRIEST, GRAND MAGUS, BLACK VEIL BRIDES, DEATHSTARS, And More!
Happy 34th Birthday RATT's Invasion Of Your Privacy - June 13th, 1985
Happy 68th Birthday Howard Leese (HEART, BAD COMPANY) - June 13th, 1951
Happy 57th Birthday Mike Vescara (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, MVP, JOE STUMP, OBSESSION) - June 13th, 1962
Happy 54th Birthday Chuck Behler (MEGADETH) - June 13th, 1965
Happy 31st Birthday NUCLEAR ASSAULT's Survive - June 13th, 1988
Happy 24th Birthday FEAR FACTORY's Demanufacture - June 13th, 1995
Happy 19th Birthday BON JOVI's Crush - June 13th, 2000
Happy 13th Birthday SATYRICON's Now, Diabolical - June 13th, 2006
Happy 13th Birthday SHADOWS FALL's Fallout From The War - June 13th, 2006
Happy 13th Birthday SKINLESS' Trample The Weak, Hurdle The Dead - June 13th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Nostradamus - June 13th, 2008
Happy 11th Birthday GRAND MAGUS' Iron Will - June 13th, 2008
Happy 8th Birthday BLACK VEIL BRIDES’ Set the World On Fire - June 13th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday DEATHSTARS’ The Perfect Cult - June 13th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday THE ACACIA STRAIN's The Dead Walk - June 13th, 2006