June 13, 2020, 13 minutes ago

Brave History June 13th, 2020 - RATT, HEART, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, NUCLEAR ASSAULT, FEAR FACTORY, BON JOVI, SATYRICON, SHADOWS FALL, SKINLESS, JUDAS PRIEST, GRAND MAGUS, BLACK VEIL BRIDES, DEATHSTARS, And More!

Happy 35th Birthday RATT's Invasion Of Your Privacy - June 13th, 1985

Happy 69th Birthday Howard Leese (HEART, BAD COMPANY) - June 13th, 1951

Happy 58th Birthday Mike Vescara (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, MVP, JOE STUMP, OBSESSION) - June 13th, 1962

Happy 55th Birthday Chuck Behler (MEGADETH) - June 13th, 1965

Happy 32nd Birthday NUCLEAR ASSAULT's Survive - June 13th, 1988

Happy 25th Birthday FEAR FACTORY's Demanufacture - June 13th, 1995

Happy 20th Birthday BON JOVI's Crush - June 13th, 2000

Happy 14th Birthday SATYRICON's Now, Diabolical - June 13th, 2006

Happy 14th Birthday SHADOWS FALL's Fallout From The War - June 13th, 2006

Happy 14th Birthday SKINLESS' Trample The Weak, Hurdle The Dead - June 13th, 2006

Happy 12th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Nostradamus - June 13th, 2008

Happy 12th Birthday GRAND MAGUS' Iron Will - June 13th, 2008

Happy 9th Birthday BLACK VEIL BRIDES’ Set the World On Fire - June 13th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday DEATHSTARS’ The Perfect Cult - June 13th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday THE ACACIA STRAIN's The Dead Walk - June 13th, 2006



