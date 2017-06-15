Brave History June 15th, 2017 - QUEENSRŸCHE, SLADE, URIAH HEEP, NIGHT RANGER, DOKKEN, MERCYFUL FATE, ARTILLERY, OZZY OSBOURNE, IN FLAMES, And More!
Happy 54th Birthday Scott Rockenfield (QUEENSRŸCHE) - June 15th, 1963
Happy 71st Birthday Noddy Holder (SLADE) - June 15th, 1946
Happy 61st Birthday Bernie Shaw (URIAH HEEP) - June 15th, 1956
Happy 54th Birthday Brad Gillis (NIGHT RANGER, OZZY OSBOURNE) - June 15th, 1963
Happy 18th Birthday DOKKEN's Erase The Slate - June 15th, 1999
Happy 18th Birthday MERCYFUL FATE’s 9 - June 15th, 1999
Happy 8th Birthday ARTILLERY's When Death Comes - June 15th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Scream - June 15th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday IN FLAMES’ Sounds Of A Playground Fading - June 15th, 2011