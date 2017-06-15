Brave History June 15th, 2017 - QUEENSRŸCHE, SLADE, URIAH HEEP, NIGHT RANGER, DOKKEN, MERCYFUL FATE, ARTILLERY, OZZY OSBOURNE, IN FLAMES, And More!

June 15, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities slade queensryche uriah heep night ranger dokken mercyful fate artillery ozzy osbourne in flames

Brave History June 15th, 2017 - QUEENSRŸCHE, SLADE, URIAH HEEP, NIGHT RANGER, DOKKEN, MERCYFUL FATE, ARTILLERY, OZZY OSBOURNE, IN FLAMES, And More!

Happy 54th Birthday Scott Rockenfield (QUEENSRŸCHE) - June 15th, 1963

Happy 71st Birthday Noddy Holder (SLADE) - June 15th, 1946

Happy 61st Birthday Bernie Shaw (URIAH HEEP) - June 15th, 1956

Happy 54th Birthday Brad Gillis (NIGHT RANGER, OZZY OSBOURNE) - June 15th, 1963

Happy 18th Birthday DOKKEN's Erase The Slate - June 15th, 1999

Happy 18th Birthday MERCYFUL FATE’s 9 - June 15th, 1999

Happy 8th Birthday ARTILLERY's When Death Comes - June 15th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Scream - June 15th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday IN FLAMES’ Sounds Of A Playground Fading - June 15th, 2011

Featured Audio

DYING FETUS - "Panic Amongst The Herd" (Relapse)

DYING FETUS - "Panic Amongst The Herd" (Relapse)

Featured Video

TENGGER CAVALRY Rides With “Independence Day”

TENGGER CAVALRY Rides With “Independence Day”

Latest Reviews