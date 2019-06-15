Brave History June 15th, 2019 - QUEENSRŸCHE, SLADE, URIAH HEEP, NIGHT RANGER, DOKKEN, MERCYFUL FATE, ARTILLERY, OZZY OSBOURNE, IN FLAMES, And More!

June 15, 2019, an hour ago

Happy 56th Birthday Scott Rockenfield (QUEENSRŸCHE) - June 15th, 1963

Happy 73rd Birthday Noddy Holder (SLADE) - June 15th, 1946

Happy 63rd Birthday Bernie Shaw (URIAH HEEP) - June 15th, 1956

Happy 56th Birthday Brad Gillis (NIGHT RANGER, OZZY OSBOURNE) - June 15th, 1963

Happy 20th Birthday DOKKEN's Erase The Slate - June 15th, 1999

Happy 20th Birthday MERCYFUL FATE’s 9 - June 15th, 1999

Happy 10th Birthday ARTILLERY's When Death Comes - June 15th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Scream - June 15th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday IN FLAMES’ Sounds Of A Playground Fading - June 15th, 2011

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday RIVERSIDE's Anno Domini High Definition - June 15th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday IN FEAR AND DEATH’s Imperial – June 15th, 2010



