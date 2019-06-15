Brave History June 15th, 2019 - QUEENSRŸCHE, SLADE, URIAH HEEP, NIGHT RANGER, DOKKEN, MERCYFUL FATE, ARTILLERY, OZZY OSBOURNE, IN FLAMES, And More!
June 15, 2019, an hour ago
Happy 56th Birthday Scott Rockenfield (QUEENSRŸCHE) - June 15th, 1963
Happy 73rd Birthday Noddy Holder (SLADE) - June 15th, 1946
Happy 63rd Birthday Bernie Shaw (URIAH HEEP) - June 15th, 1956
Happy 56th Birthday Brad Gillis (NIGHT RANGER, OZZY OSBOURNE) - June 15th, 1963
Happy 20th Birthday DOKKEN's Erase The Slate - June 15th, 1999
Happy 20th Birthday MERCYFUL FATE’s 9 - June 15th, 1999
Happy 10th Birthday ARTILLERY's When Death Comes - June 15th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Scream - June 15th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday IN FLAMES’ Sounds Of A Playground Fading - June 15th, 2011
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday RIVERSIDE's Anno Domini High Definition - June 15th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday IN FEAR AND DEATH’s Imperial – June 15th, 2010