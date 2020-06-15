Brave History June 15th, 2020 - QUEENSRŸCHE, SLADE, URIAH HEEP, NIGHT RANGER, DOKKEN, MERCYFUL FATE, ARTILLERY, OZZY OSBOURNE, IN FLAMES, And More!

Happy 57th Birthday Scott Rockenfield (QUEENSRŸCHE) - June 15th, 1963



Happy 74th Birthday Noddy Holder (SLADE) - June 15th, 1946



Happy 64th Birthday Bernie Shaw (URIAH HEEP) - June 15th, 1956



Happy 57th Birthday Brad Gillis (NIGHT RANGER, OZZY OSBOURNE) - June 15th, 1963



Happy 21st Birthday DOKKEN's Erase The Slate - June 15th, 1999



Happy 21st Birthday MERCYFUL FATE’s 9 - June 15th, 1999



Happy 11th Birthday ARTILLERY's When Death Comes - June 15th, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Scream - June 15th, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday IN FLAMES’ Sounds Of A Playground Fading - June 15th, 2011



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday RIVERSIDE's Anno Domini High Definition - June 15th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday IN FEAR AND DEATH’s Imperial – June 15th, 2010