Brave History June 17th, 2019 - MEGADETH, SANTANA, HANOI ROCKS, MARILLION, VAN HALEN, BON JOVI, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, SYMPHONY X, DYING FETUS, KALMAH, And More

Happy 22nd Birthday MEGADETH's Cryptic Writings - June 17th, 1997

Happy 72nd Birthday Gregg Alan Rolie (SANTANA, JOURNEY) - June 17th, 1947

Happy 57th Birthday MICHAEL MONROE (HANOI ROCKS) - June 17th, 1962

Happy 34th Birthday MARILLION's Misplaced Childhood - June 17th, 1985

Happy 31st Birthday documentary The Decline Of The Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years – June 17th, 1988

Happy 28th Birthday VAN HALEN's For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge - June 17th, 1991

Happy 22nd Birthday JON BON JOVI's Destination Anywhere - June 17th, 1997

Happy 8th Birthday RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s From Chaos To Eternity - June 17th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday SYMPHONY X’ Iconoclast - June 17th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday DYING FETUS’ Reign Supreme - June 17th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday KALMAH’s Seventh Swamphony - June 17th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday ABIGOR's Fractal Possession - June 17th, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday SUN CAGED’s The Lotus Effect – June 17th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday AMBERIAN DAWN’s Re-Evolution (compilation) – June 17th, 2013



