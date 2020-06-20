Brave History June 20th, 2020 - BLACK SABBATH, FAITH NO MORE, VAN HALEN, GIRLSCHOOL, FOREIGNER, SCORPIONS, EXCEL, SAXON, DEEP PURPLE, MR. BIG, KING DIAMOND, And More!
June 20, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 25th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Forbidden - June 20th, 1995
Happy 31st Birthday FAITH NO MORE's The Real Thing - June 20th, 1989
Happy 66th Birthday Michael Anthony Sobolewski (CHICKENFOOT, VAN HALEN) - June 20th, 1954
R.I.P. - Bernadette Jean "Kelly" Johnson (GIRLSCHOOL): June 20th, 1958 – July 15th, 2007
Happy 42nd Birthday FOREIGNER's Double Vision - June 20th, 1978
Happy 35th Birthday SCORPIONS' World Wide Live - June 20th, 1985
Happy 31st Birthday EXCEL's The Joke's On You - June 20th, 1989
Happy 32nd Birthday SAXON's Destiny - June 20th, 1988
Happy 32nd Birthday DEEP PURPLE’s Nobody’s Perfect - June 20th, 1988
Happy 31st Birthday - MR. BIG's Mr. Big - June 20th, 1989
Happy 20th Birthday KING DIAMOND's House Of God - June 20th, 2000
Happy 12th Birthday SCAR SYMMETRY's Holographic Universe - June 20th, 2008
Happy 9th Birthday THE DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT’s Deconstruction/Ghost - June 20th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday TANKARD’s R.I.B. - June 20th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 14th Birthday UNDEROATH's Define The Great Line - June 20, 2006
Happy 9th Birthday FULLFORCE’s One - June 20th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday CANNABIS CORPSE’s From Wisdom to Baked - June 20th, 2014