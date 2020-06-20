Brave History June 20th, 2020 - BLACK SABBATH, FAITH NO MORE, VAN HALEN, GIRLSCHOOL, FOREIGNER, SCORPIONS, EXCEL, SAXON, DEEP PURPLE, MR. BIG, KING DIAMOND, And More!

Happy 25th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Forbidden - June 20th, 1995



Happy 31st Birthday FAITH NO MORE's The Real Thing - June 20th, 1989



Happy 66th Birthday Michael Anthony Sobolewski (CHICKENFOOT, VAN HALEN) - June 20th, 1954



R.I.P. - Bernadette Jean "Kelly" Johnson (GIRLSCHOOL): June 20th, 1958 – July 15th, 2007



Happy 42nd Birthday FOREIGNER's Double Vision - June 20th, 1978



Happy 35th Birthday SCORPIONS' World Wide Live - June 20th, 1985



Happy 31st Birthday EXCEL's The Joke's On You - June 20th, 1989



Happy 32nd Birthday SAXON's Destiny - June 20th, 1988



Happy 32nd Birthday DEEP PURPLE’s Nobody’s Perfect - June 20th, 1988



Happy 31st Birthday - MR. BIG's Mr. Big - June 20th, 1989



Happy 20th Birthday KING DIAMOND's House Of God - June 20th, 2000



Happy 12th Birthday SCAR SYMMETRY's Holographic Universe - June 20th, 2008



Happy 9th Birthday THE DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT’s Deconstruction/Ghost - June 20th, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday TANKARD’s R.I.B. - June 20th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday UNDEROATH's Define The Great Line - June 20, 2006

Happy 9th Birthday FULLFORCE’s One - June 20th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday CANNABIS CORPSE’s From Wisdom to Baked - June 20th, 2014