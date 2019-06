Brave History June 22nd, 2019 - BLACK SABBATH, TODD RUNDGREN, APRIL WINE, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, QUEEN, HYPOCRISY, CANDLEMASS, ASPHYX, DRUDKH, NIGHTRAGE, SPINAL TAP, DANZIG, PROTEST THE HERO, LUCA TURILLI'S RHAPSODY, DEATHSPELL OMEGA, And More!

Happy 27th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Dehumanizer - June 22nd, 1992



Happy 71st Birthday Todd Rundgren - June 22nd, 1948



Happy 70th Birthday Gary Moffet (APRIL WINE) - June 22nd, 1949



Happy 70th Birthday Lawrence E. "Larry" Junstrom (LYNYRD SKYNYRD, .38 SPECIAL) - June 22nd, 1949



Happy 40th Birthday QUEEN's Live Killers - June 22nd, 1979



Happy 20th Birthday HYPOCRISY’s Hypocrisy - June 22nd, 1999



Happy 12th Birthday CANDLEMASS' King Of The Grey Islands - June 22nd, 2007



Happy 10th Birthday ASPHYX's Death...The Brutal Way - June 22nd, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday DRUDKH's Microcosmos - June 22nd, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday NIGHTRAGE's Wearing A Martyr's Crown - June 22nd, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday SPINAL TAP's Back From The Dead - June 22nd, 2009



Happy 9th Birthday DANZIG's Deth Red Sabaoth - June 22nd, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday PROTEST THE HERO Scurrilous - June 22nd, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday LUCA TURILLI'S RHAPSODY Ascending to Infinity - June 22nd, 2012



Happy 7th Birthday DEATHSPELL OMEGA’s Drought (EP) – June 22nd, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday

EARLY GRAVES’ Goner – June 22nd, 2010

YAKUZA’s Of Seismic Consequence – June 22nd, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday

BORN OF OSIRIS’ The Discovery – June 22nd, 2011

EYEHATEGOD’s Live (DVD) – June 22nd, 2011

TESSERACT’s One – June 22nd, 2011

STREAM OF PASSION’s Darker Days – June 22nd, 2011