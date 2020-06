Brave History June 22nd, 2020 - BLACK SABBATH, TODD RUNDGREN, APRIL WINE, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, QUEEN, HYPOCRISY, CANDLEMASS, ASPHYX, DRUDKH, NIGHTRAGE, SPINAL TAP, DANZIG, PROTEST THE HERO, LUCA TURILLI'S RHAPSODY, DEATHSPELL OMEGA, And More!

Happy 28th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Dehumanizer - June 22nd, 1992



Happy 72nd Birthday Todd Rundgren - June 22nd, 1948



Happy 71st Birthday Gary Moffet (APRIL WINE) - June 22nd, 1949



Happy 71st Birthday Lawrence E. "Larry" Junstrom (LYNYRD SKYNYRD, .38 SPECIAL) - June 22nd, 1949



Happy 41st Birthday QUEEN's Live Killers - June 22nd, 1979



Happy 21st Birthday HYPOCRISY’s Hypocrisy - June 22nd, 1999



Happy 13th Birthday CANDLEMASS' King Of The Grey Islands - June 22nd, 2007



Happy 11th Birthday ASPHYX's Death...The Brutal Way - June 22nd, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday DRUDKH's Microcosmos - June 22nd, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday NIGHTRAGE's Wearing A Martyr's Crown - June 22nd, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday SPINAL TAP's Back From The Dead - June 22nd, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday DANZIG's Deth Red Sabaoth - June 22nd, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday PROTEST THE HERO Scurrilous - June 22nd, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday LUCA TURILLI'S RHAPSODY Ascending to Infinity - June 22nd, 2012



Happy 8th Birthday DEATHSPELL OMEGA’s Drought (EP) – June 22nd, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday (June 22nd, 2010)

EARLY GRAVES’ Goner

YAKUZA’s Of Seismic Consequence

Happy 9th Birthday (June 22nd, 2011)

BORN OF OSIRIS’ The Discovery

EYEHATEGOD’s Live (DVD)

TESSERACT’s One

STREAM OF PASSION’s Darker Days