Brave History June 23rd, 2019 - TESTAMENT, APRIL WINE, DANZIG, W.A.S.P., LIZZY BORDEN, OZZY OSBOURNE, WARRANT, AIRBOURNE, DARKEST HOUR, DREAM THEATER, VOIVOD, GRAND MAGUS, HIGH ON FIRE, And More!

Happy 57th Birthday Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT) - June 23rd, 1962



Happy 71st Birthday Myles Francis Goodwyn (APRIL WINE) - June 23rd, 1948



Happy 64th Birthday GLENN DANZIG Allen Anzalone - June 23rd, 1955



Happy 61st Birthday Chris Holmes (W.A.S.P.) - June 23rd, 1958



Happy 59th Birthday Gregory Charles Harges (aka LIZZY BORDEN) - June 23rd, 1960



Happy 59th Birthday Phil Soussan (OZZY OSBOURNE, BEGGARS & THIVES, BILLY IDOL) - June 23rd, 1961



Happy 55th Birthday Joseph "Joey Allen" Alan Cagle (WARRANT) - June 23rd, 1964



Happy 12th Birthday AIRBOURNE's Runnin' Wild - June 23rd, 2007



Happy 10th Birthday DARKEST HOUR's The Eternal Return - June 23rd, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday DREAM THEATER's Black Clouds & Silver Linings - June 23rd, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday VOIVOD's Infini - June 23rd, 2009



Happy 9th Birthday GRAND MAGUS' Hammer Of The North - June 23rd, 2010



Happy 4th Birthday HIGH ON FIRE’s Luminiferous – June 23rd, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday SEVENTH ANGEL's The Dust Of Years - June 23rd, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday

AMORPHIS’ Forging The Land Of Thousand Lakes (DVD) – June 23rd, 2010

CHARON’s A-Sides, B-Sides & Suicides – June 23rd, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday

AUGUST BURNS RED’s Leveler – June 23rd, 2011

DRACONIAN’s A Rose For The Apocalypse – June 23rd, 2011