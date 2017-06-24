Brave History June 24th, 2017 - JEFF BECK, ARTHUR BROWN, THE BLACK CROWES, NIGHTWISH, CELTIC FROST, OPETH, MÖTLEY CRÜE, ABORTED, SEPULTURA, ORPHANED LAND, QUEENSRŸCHE, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, MASTODON, And More!
Happy 73rd Birthday JEFF BECK (THE YARDBIRDS, THE JEFF BECK GROUP, BECK, BOGERT & APPICE) - June 24th, 1944
Happy 75th Birthday ARTHUR WILTON BROWN (THE CRAZY WORLD OF ARTHUR BROWN) - June 24th, 1942
Happy 55th Birthday Simon Daniels (AUTOGRAPH) - June 24th 1962
Happy 50th Birthday Jeff Cease (THE BLACK CROWES) - June 24th, 1967
Happy 39th Birthday Erno "Emppu" Matti Juhani Vuorinen (NIGHTWISH) - June 24th, 1978
Happy 33rd Birthday CELTIC FROST's Morbid Tales - June 24th, 1984
Happy 21st Birthday OPETH’s Morningrise - June 24th, 1996
Happy 20th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE's Generation Swine - June 24th, 1997
Happy 9th Birthday ABORTED's Strychnine.213 - June 24th, 2008
Happy 9th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE's Saints Of Los Angeles - June 24th, 2008
Happy 6th Birthday SEPULTURA’s Kairos - June 24th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday ORPHANED LAND’s All is One - June 24th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE ’s Queensrÿche - June 24th, 2013
Happy 3rd Birthday CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s IX - June 24th, 2014
Happy 3rd Birthday MASTODON’s Once More 'Round the Sun - June 24th, 2014
Happy 3rd Birthday SEPTICFLESH’s Titan – June 24th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday
CARNIFEX's The Diseased And The Poisoned - June 24, 2008
Happy 6th Birthday
RUNNING WILD’s The Final Jolly Roger - June 24th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday
AUTOPSY’s The Headless Ritual - June 24th, 2013
FIREWIND’s Apothosis - Live 2012 - June 24th, 2013
Happy 3rd Birthday
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS’ High Priestess - June 24th, 2014
MOURNFUL CONGREGATION - Concrescence Of The Sophia - June 24th, 2014