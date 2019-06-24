Brave History June 24th, 2019 - JEFF BECK, ARTHUR BROWN, THE BLACK CROWES, NIGHTWISH, OPETH, MÖTLEY CRÜE, ABORTED, SEPULTURA, ORPHANED LAND, QUEENSRŸCHE, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, MASTODON, And More!
June 24, 2019, an hour ago
Happy 75th Birthday JEFF BECK (THE YARDBIRDS, THE JEFF BECK GROUP, BECK, BOGERT & APPICE) - June 24th, 1944
Happy 77th Birthday ARTHUR WILTON BROWN (THE CRAZY WORLD OF ARTHUR BROWN) - June 24th, 1942
Happy 57th Birthday Simon Daniels (AUTOGRAPH) - June 24th 1962
Happy 52nd Birthday Jeff Cease (THE BLACK CROWES) - June 24th, 1967
Happy 41st Birthday Erno "Emppu" Matti Juhani Vuorinen (NIGHTWISH) - June 24th, 1978
Happy 23rd Birthday OPETH’s Morningrise - June 24th, 1996
Happy 22nd Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE's Generation Swine - June 24th, 1997
Happy 11th Birthday ABORTED's Strychnine.213 - June 24th, 2008
Happy 11th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE's Saints Of Los Angeles - June 24th, 2008
Happy 8th Birthday SEPULTURA’s Kairos - June 24th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday ORPHANED LAND’s All is One - June 24th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE ’s Queensrÿche - June 24th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s IX - June 24th, 2014
Happy 5th Birthday MASTODON’s Once More 'Round the Sun - June 24th, 2014
Happy 5th Birthday SEPTICFLESH’s Titan – June 24th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday
CARNIFEX's The Diseased And The Poisoned - June 24, 2008
Happy 8th Birthday
RUNNING WILD’s The Final Jolly Roger - June 24th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday
AUTOPSY’s The Headless Ritual - June 24th, 2013
FIREWIND’s Apothosis - Live 2012 - June 24th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS’ High Priestess - June 24th, 2014
MOURNFUL CONGREGATION - Concrescence Of The Sophia - June 24th, 2014