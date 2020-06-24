Brave History June 24th, 2020 - JEFF BECK, ARTHUR BROWN, THE BLACK CROWES, NIGHTWISH, OPETH, MÖTLEY CRÜE, ABORTED, SEPULTURA, ORPHANED LAND, QUEENSRŸCHE, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, MASTODON, And More!
June 24, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 76th Birthday JEFF BECK (THE YARDBIRDS, THE JEFF BECK GROUP, BECK, BOGERT & APPICE) - June 24th, 1944
Happy 78th Birthday ARTHUR WILTON BROWN (THE CRAZY WORLD OF ARTHUR BROWN) - June 24th, 1942
Happy 58th Birthday Simon Daniels (AUTOGRAPH) - June 24th 1962
Happy 53rd Birthday Jeff Cease (THE BLACK CROWES) - June 24th, 1967
Happy 42nd Birthday Erno "Emppu" Matti Juhani Vuorinen (NIGHTWISH) - June 24th, 1978
Happy 24th Birthday OPETH’s Morningrise - June 24th, 1996
Happy 23rd Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE's Generation Swine - June 24th, 1997
Happy 12th Birthday ABORTED's Strychnine.213 - June 24th, 2008
Happy 12th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE's Saints Of Los Angeles - June 24th, 2008
Happy 9th Birthday SEPULTURA’s Kairos - June 24th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday ORPHANED LAND’s All is One - June 24th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE ’s Queensrÿche - June 24th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s IX - June 24th, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday MASTODON’s Once More 'Round the Sun - June 24th, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday SEPTICFLESH’s Titan – June 24th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday
CARNIFEX's The Diseased And The Poisoned - June 24, 2008
Happy 9th Birthday
RUNNING WILD’s The Final Jolly Roger - June 24th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday
AUTOPSY’s The Headless Ritual - June 24th, 2013
FIREWIND’s Apothosis - Live 2012 - June 24th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS’ High Priestess - June 24th, 2014
MOURNFUL CONGREGATION - Concrescence Of The Sophia - June 24th, 2014