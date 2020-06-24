Brave History June 24th, 2020 - JEFF BECK, ARTHUR BROWN, THE BLACK CROWES, NIGHTWISH, OPETH, MÖTLEY CRÜE, ABORTED, SEPULTURA, ORPHANED LAND, QUEENSRŸCHE, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, MASTODON, And More!

June 24, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 76th Birthday JEFF BECK (THE YARDBIRDS, THE JEFF BECK GROUP, BECK, BOGERT & APPICE) - June 24th, 1944



Happy 78th Birthday ARTHUR WILTON BROWN (THE CRAZY WORLD OF ARTHUR BROWN) - June 24th, 1942



Happy 58th Birthday Simon Daniels (AUTOGRAPH) - June 24th 1962



Happy 53rd Birthday Jeff Cease (THE BLACK CROWES) - June 24th, 1967



Happy 42nd Birthday Erno "Emppu" Matti Juhani Vuorinen (NIGHTWISH) - June 24th, 1978



Happy 24th Birthday OPETH’s Morningrise - June 24th, 1996



Happy 23rd Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE's Generation Swine - June 24th, 1997



Happy 12th Birthday ABORTED's Strychnine.213 - June 24th, 2008



Happy 12th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE's Saints Of Los Angeles - June 24th, 2008



Happy 9th Birthday SEPULTURA’s Kairos - June 24th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday ORPHANED LAND’s All is One - June 24th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE ’s Queensrÿche - June 24th, 2013



Happy 6th Birthday CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s IX - June 24th, 2014



Happy 6th Birthday MASTODON’s Once More 'Round the Sun - June 24th, 2014



Happy 6th Birthday SEPTICFLESH’s Titan – June 24th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday

CARNIFEX's The Diseased And The Poisoned - June 24, 2008

Happy 9th Birthday

RUNNING WILD’s The Final Jolly Roger - June 24th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday

AUTOPSY’s The Headless Ritual - June 24th, 2013

FIREWIND’s Apothosis - Live 2012 - June 24th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS’ High Priestess - June 24th, 2014

MOURNFUL CONGREGATION - Concrescence Of The Sophia - June 24th, 2014