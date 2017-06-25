Brave History June 25th, 2017 - ALICE COOPER, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, KING CRIMSON, PETER CRISS, ANTHRAX, L.A. GUNS, KISS, HALFORD, OZZY OSBOURNE, ENTOMBED, AMON AMARTH, And More!
June 25, 2017, an hour ago
Happy 41st Birthday ALICE COOPER Goes To Hell - June 25th, 1976
Happy 71st Birthday Ian McDonald (KING CRIMSON, FOREIGNER) - June 25th, 1946
R.I.P. Allen Glover Lanier (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT): June 25th, 1946 – August 14th, 2013
Happy 35th Birthday PETER CRISS' Let Me Rock You - June 25th, 1982
Happy 26th Birthday ANTHRAX' Attack Of The Killer B's - June 25th, 1991
Happy 26th Birthday L.A. GUNS' Hollywood Vampires - June 25th, 1991
Happy 21st Birthday KISS’ You Wanted The Best, You Got The Best! - June 25th 1996
Happy 15th Birthday HALFORD’s Crucible - June 25th, 2002
Happy 15th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Live At Budokan - June 25th, 2002
Happy 10th Birthday ENTOMBED's Serpent Saints - June 25th, 2007
Happy 4th Birthday AMON AMARTH’s Deceiver Of The Gods - June 25th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday ARCHITECTS' Ruin - June 25, 2007
Happy 5th Birthday SODOM’s 30 Years Sodomized: 1982 - 2012 - June 25th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday
DEEDS OF FLESH’s Portals To Canaan - June 25th, 2013
HAVOK’s Unnatural Selection - June 25th, 2013
AUGUST BURNS RED - Rescue & Restore - June 25th, 2013
HOPES DIE LAST - Wolfpack EP - June 25th, 2013
MOUTH OF THE ARCHITECT - Dawning - June 25th, 2013