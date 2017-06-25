Brave History June 25th, 2017 - ALICE COOPER, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, KING CRIMSON, PETER CRISS, ANTHRAX, L.A. GUNS, KISS, HALFORD, OZZY OSBOURNE, ENTOMBED, AMON AMARTH, And More!

Happy 41st Birthday ALICE COOPER Goes To Hell - June 25th, 1976

Happy 71st Birthday Ian McDonald (KING CRIMSON, FOREIGNER) - June 25th, 1946

R.I.P. Allen Glover Lanier (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT): June 25th, 1946 – August 14th, 2013

Happy 35th Birthday PETER CRISS' Let Me Rock You - June 25th, 1982

Happy 26th Birthday ANTHRAX' Attack Of The Killer B's - June 25th, 1991

Happy 26th Birthday L.A. GUNS' Hollywood Vampires - June 25th, 1991

Happy 21st Birthday KISS’ You Wanted The Best, You Got The Best! - June 25th 1996

Happy 15th Birthday HALFORD’s Crucible - June 25th, 2002

Happy 15th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Live At Budokan - June 25th, 2002

Happy 10th Birthday ENTOMBED's Serpent Saints - June 25th, 2007

Happy 4th Birthday AMON AMARTH’s Deceiver Of The Gods - June 25th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday ARCHITECTS' Ruin - June 25, 2007
Happy 5th Birthday SODOM’s 30 Years Sodomized: 1982 - 2012 - June 25th, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday 
DEEDS OF FLESH’s Portals To Canaan - June 25th, 2013
HAVOK’s Unnatural Selection - June 25th, 2013
AUGUST BURNS RED - Rescue & Restore - June 25th, 2013
HOPES DIE LAST - Wolfpack EP - June 25th, 2013
MOUTH OF THE ARCHITECT - Dawning - June 25th, 2013

DYING FETUS - "Panic Amongst The Herd" (Relapse)

EMPYREAN THRONE - "And None Shall Rise"

