Brave History June 25th, 2018 - ALICE COOPER, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, KING CRIMSON, PETER CRISS, ANTHRAX, L.A. GUNS, KISS, HALFORD, OZZY OSBOURNE, ENTOMBED, AMON AMARTH, And More!
June 25, 2018, 37 minutes ago
Happy 42nd Birthday ALICE COOPER Goes To Hell - June 25th, 1976
Happy 72nd Birthday Ian McDonald (KING CRIMSON, FOREIGNER) - June 25th, 1946
R.I.P. Allen Glover Lanier (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT): June 25th, 1946 – August 14th, 2013
Happy 36th Birthday PETER CRISS' Let Me Rock You - June 25th, 1982
Happy 27th Birthday ANTHRAX' Attack Of The Killer B's - June 25th, 1991
Happy 27th Birthday L.A. GUNS' Hollywood Vampires - June 25th, 1991
Happy 22nd Birthday KISS’ You Wanted The Best, You Got The Best! - June 25th 1996
Happy 16th Birthday HALFORD’s Crucible - June 25th, 2002
Happy 16th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Live At Budokan - June 25th, 2002
Happy 11th Birthday ENTOMBED's Serpent Saints - June 25th, 2007
Happy 5th Birthday AMON AMARTH’s Deceiver Of The Gods - June 25th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday ARCHITECTS' Ruin - June 25, 2007
Happy 6th Birthday SODOM’s 30 Years Sodomized: 1982 - 2012 - June 25th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday
DEEDS OF FLESH’s Portals To Canaan - June 25th, 2013
HAVOK’s Unnatural Selection - June 25th, 2013
AUGUST BURNS RED - Rescue & Restore - June 25th, 2013
HOPES DIE LAST - Wolfpack EP - June 25th, 2013
MOUTH OF THE ARCHITECT - Dawning - June 25th, 2013