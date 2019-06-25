Brave History June 25th, 2019 - ALICE COOPER, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, KING CRIMSON, PETER CRISS, ANTHRAX, L.A. GUNS, KISS, HALFORD, OZZY OSBOURNE, ENTOMBED, AMON AMARTH, And More!

June 25, 2019, 5 minutes ago

news rarities blue oyster cult king crimson alice cooper peter criss anthrax la guns kiss halford ozzy osbourne entombed amon amarth deeds of flesh havok

Happy 43rd Birthday ALICE COOPER Goes To Hell - June 25th, 1976

Happy 73rd Birthday Ian McDonald (KING CRIMSON, FOREIGNER) - June 25th, 1946

R.I.P. Allen Glover Lanier (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT): June 25th, 1946 – August 14th, 2013

Happy 37th Birthday PETER CRISS' Let Me Rock You - June 25th, 1982

Happy 28th Birthday ANTHRAX' Attack Of The Killer B's - June 25th, 1991

Happy 28th Birthday L.A. GUNS' Hollywood Vampires - June 25th, 1991

Happy 23rd Birthday KISS’ You Wanted The Best, You Got The Best! - June 25th 1996

Happy 17th Birthday HALFORD’s Crucible - June 25th, 2002

Happy 17th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Live At Budokan - June 25th, 2002

Happy 12th Birthday ENTOMBED's Serpent Saints - June 25th, 2007

Happy 6th Birthday AMON AMARTH’s Deceiver Of The Gods - June 25th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday ARCHITECTS' Ruin - June 25, 2007
Happy 7th Birthday SODOM’s 30 Years Sodomized: 1982 - 2012 - June 25th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday 
DEEDS OF FLESH’s Portals To Canaan - June 25th, 2013
HAVOK’s Unnatural Selection - June 25th, 2013
AUGUST BURNS RED - Rescue & Restore - June 25th, 2013
HOPES DIE LAST - Wolfpack EP - June 25th, 2013
MOUTH OF THE ARCHITECT - Dawning - June 25th, 2013



