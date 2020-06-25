Brave History June 25th, 2020 - ALICE COOPER, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, KING CRIMSON, PETER CRISS, ANTHRAX, L.A. GUNS, KISS, HALFORD, OZZY OSBOURNE, ENTOMBED, AMON AMARTH, And More!
Happy 44th Birthday ALICE COOPER Goes To Hell - June 25th, 1976
Happy 74th Birthday Ian McDonald (KING CRIMSON, FOREIGNER) - June 25th, 1946
R.I.P. Allen Glover Lanier (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT): June 25th, 1946 – August 14th, 2013
Happy 38th Birthday PETER CRISS' Let Me Rock You - June 25th, 1982
Happy 29th Birthday ANTHRAX' Attack Of The Killer B's - June 25th, 1991
Happy 29th Birthday L.A. GUNS' Hollywood Vampires - June 25th, 1991
Happy 24th Birthday KISS’ You Wanted The Best, You Got The Best! - June 25th 1996
Happy 18th Birthday HALFORD’s Crucible - June 25th, 2002
Happy 18th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Live At Budokan - June 25th, 2002
Happy 13th Birthday ENTOMBED's Serpent Saints - June 25th, 2007
Happy 7th Birthday AMON AMARTH’s Deceiver Of The Gods - June 25th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday ARCHITECTS' Ruin - June 25, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday SODOM’s 30 Years Sodomized: 1982 - 2012 - June 25th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday (June 25th, 2013)
DEEDS OF FLESH’s Portals To Canaan
HAVOK’s Unnatural Selection
AUGUST BURNS RED - Rescue & Restore
HOPES DIE LAST - Wolfpack EP
MOUTH OF THE ARCHITECT - Dawning