Brave History June 25th, 2020 - ALICE COOPER, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, KING CRIMSON, PETER CRISS, ANTHRAX, L.A. GUNS, KISS, HALFORD, OZZY OSBOURNE, ENTOMBED, AMON AMARTH, And More!

June 25, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 44th Birthday ALICE COOPER Goes To Hell - June 25th, 1976

Happy 74th Birthday Ian McDonald (KING CRIMSON, FOREIGNER) - June 25th, 1946

R.I.P. Allen Glover Lanier (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT): June 25th, 1946 – August 14th, 2013

Happy 38th Birthday PETER CRISS' Let Me Rock You - June 25th, 1982

Happy 29th Birthday ANTHRAX' Attack Of The Killer B's - June 25th, 1991

Happy 29th Birthday L.A. GUNS' Hollywood Vampires - June 25th, 1991

Happy 24th Birthday KISS’ You Wanted The Best, You Got The Best! - June 25th 1996

Happy 18th Birthday HALFORD’s Crucible - June 25th, 2002

Happy 18th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Live At Budokan - June 25th, 2002

Happy 13th Birthday ENTOMBED's Serpent Saints - June 25th, 2007

Happy 7th Birthday AMON AMARTH’s Deceiver Of The Gods - June 25th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday ARCHITECTS' Ruin - June 25, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday SODOM’s 30 Years Sodomized: 1982 - 2012 - June 25th, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday (June 25th, 2013)
DEEDS OF FLESH’s Portals To Canaan 
HAVOK’s Unnatural Selection
AUGUST BURNS RED - Rescue & Restore 
HOPES DIE LAST - Wolfpack EP 
MOUTH OF THE ARCHITECT - Dawning 



