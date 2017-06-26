Brave History June 26th, 2017 - KING DIAMOND, KREATOR, BAD COMPANY, BAD ENGLISH, DANZIG, NELSON, KORPIKLAANI, SYMPHONY X, U.D.O., GOJIRA, And More!
June 26, 2017, an hour ago
Happy 10th Birthday KING DIAMOND's Give Me Your Soul...Please - June 26th, 2007
Happy 51st Birthday Jürgen "Ventor" Reil (KREATOR) - June 26th, 1966
Happy 43rd Birthday BAD COMPANY's Bad Company - June 26th, 1974
Happy 28th Birthday BAD ENGLISH's Bad English - June 26th, 1989
Happy 27th Birthday DANZIG's Danzig II: Lucifuge - June 26th, 1990
Happy 27th Birthday NELSON's After the Rain - June 26th, 1990
Happy 10th Birthday KORPIKLAANI's Tervaskanto - June 26th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday SYMPHONY X's Paradise Lost - June 26th, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday U.D.O.'s Infected - June 26th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday KORPIKLAANI's Karkelo - June 26th, 2009
Happy 5th Birthday GOJIRA’s L’Enfant Sauvage - June 26th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday
SIKTH's Death Of A Dead Day - June 26th, 2006
Happy 7th Birthday
STIGMATA’s Psalms Of Conscious Martyrdom - June 26th, 2010
Happy 5th Birthday
OLD MAN GLOOM’s No - June 26th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday
HIBRIA’s Silent Revenge - June 26th, 2013
TRAUMA’s Karma Obscura - June 26th, 2013