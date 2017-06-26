Brave History June 26th, 2017 - KING DIAMOND, KREATOR, BAD COMPANY, BAD ENGLISH, DANZIG, NELSON, KORPIKLAANI, SYMPHONY X, U.D.O., GOJIRA, And More!

June 26, 2017, an hour ago

news rarities kreator king diamond bad company bad english danzig nelson korpiklaani symphony x udo gojira

Happy 10th Birthday KING DIAMOND's Give Me Your Soul...Please - June 26th, 2007

Happy 51st Birthday Jürgen "Ventor" Reil (KREATOR) - June 26th, 1966

Happy 43rd Birthday BAD COMPANY's Bad Company - June 26th, 1974

Happy 28th Birthday BAD ENGLISH's Bad English - June 26th, 1989

Happy 27th Birthday DANZIG's Danzig II: Lucifuge - June 26th, 1990

Happy 27th Birthday NELSON's After the Rain - June 26th, 1990

Happy 10th Birthday KORPIKLAANI's Tervaskanto - June 26th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday SYMPHONY X's Paradise Lost - June 26th, 2007

Happy 8th Birthday U.D.O.'s Infected - June 26th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday KORPIKLAANI's Karkelo - June 26th, 2009

Happy 5th Birthday GOJIRA’s L’Enfant Sauvage - June 26th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday
SIKTH's Death Of A Dead Day - June 26th, 2006

Happy 7th Birthday
STIGMATA’s Psalms Of Conscious Martyrdom - June 26th, 2010

Happy 5th Birthday
OLD MAN GLOOM’s No - June 26th, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday
HIBRIA’s Silent Revenge - June 26th, 2013
TRAUMA’s Karma Obscura - June 26th, 2013

 

Featured Audio

DYING FETUS - "Panic Amongst The Herd" (Relapse)

Featured Video

EMPYREAN THRONE - "And None Shall Rise"

Latest Reviews