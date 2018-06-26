Brave History June 26th, 2018 - KREATOR, BAD COMPANY, BAD ENGLISH, DANZIG, NELSON, KORPIKLAANI, KING DIAMOND, SYMPHONY X, U.D.O., GOJIRA, And More!
Happy 52nd Birthday Jürgen "Ventor" Reil (KREATOR) - June 26th, 1966
Happy 44th Birthday BAD COMPANY's Bad Company - June 26th, 1974
Happy 29th Birthday BAD ENGLISH's Bad English - June 26th, 1989
Happy 28th Birthday DANZIG's Danzig II: Lucifuge - June 26th, 1990
Happy 28th Birthday NELSON's After the Rain - June 26th, 1990
Happy 11th Birthday KING DIAMOND's Give Me Your Soul...Please - June 26th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday KORPIKLAANI's Tervaskanto - June 26th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday SYMPHONY X's Paradise Lost - June 26th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday U.D.O.'s Infected - June 26th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday KORPIKLAANI's Karkelo - June 26th, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday GOJIRA’s L’Enfant Sauvage - June 26th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday
SIKTH's Death Of A Dead Day - June 26th, 2006
Happy 8th Birthday
STIGMATA’s Psalms Of Conscious Martyrdom - June 26th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday
OLD MAN GLOOM’s No - June 26th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday
HIBRIA’s Silent Revenge - June 26th, 2013
TRAUMA’s Karma Obscura - June 26th, 2013