Brave History June 26th, 2018 - KREATOR, BAD COMPANY, BAD ENGLISH, DANZIG, NELSON, KORPIKLAANI, KING DIAMOND, SYMPHONY X, U.D.O., GOJIRA, And More!

June 26, 2018, an hour ago

Happy 52nd Birthday Jürgen "Ventor" Reil (KREATOR) - June 26th, 1966



Happy 44th Birthday BAD COMPANY's Bad Company - June 26th, 1974



Happy 29th Birthday BAD ENGLISH's Bad English - June 26th, 1989



Happy 28th Birthday DANZIG's Danzig II: Lucifuge - June 26th, 1990



Happy 28th Birthday NELSON's After the Rain - June 26th, 1990



Happy 11th Birthday KING DIAMOND's Give Me Your Soul...Please - June 26th, 2007



Happy 11th Birthday KORPIKLAANI's Tervaskanto - June 26th, 2007



Happy 11th Birthday SYMPHONY X's Paradise Lost - June 26th, 2007



Happy 9th Birthday U.D.O.'s Infected - June 26th, 2009



Happy 9th Birthday KORPIKLAANI's Karkelo - June 26th, 2009



Happy 6th Birthday GOJIRA’s L’Enfant Sauvage - June 26th, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday

SIKTH's Death Of A Dead Day - June 26th, 2006

Happy 8th Birthday

STIGMATA’s Psalms Of Conscious Martyrdom - June 26th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday

OLD MAN GLOOM’s No - June 26th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday

HIBRIA’s Silent Revenge - June 26th, 2013

TRAUMA’s Karma Obscura - June 26th, 2013