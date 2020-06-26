Brave History June 26th, 2020 - DANZIG, BAD COMPANY, BAD ENGLISH, NELSON, KORPIKLAANI, KING DIAMOND, SYMPHONY X, U.D.O., GOJIRA, And More!

June 26, 2020, 10 minutes ago

news rarities kreator king diamond bad company bad english danzig nelson korpiklaani symphony x udo gojira

Brave History June 26th, 2020 - DANZIG, BAD COMPANY, BAD ENGLISH, NELSON, KORPIKLAANI, KING DIAMOND, SYMPHONY X, U.D.O., GOJIRA, And More!

Happy 30th Birthday DANZIG's Danzig II: Lucifuge - June 26th, 1990

Happy 54th Birthday Jürgen "Ventor" Reil (KREATOR) - June 26th, 1966

Happy 46th Birthday BAD COMPANY's Bad Company - June 26th, 1974

Happy 31st Birthday BAD ENGLISH's Bad English - June 26th, 1989

Happy 30th Birthday NELSON's After the Rain - June 26th, 1990

Happy 13th Birthday KING DIAMOND's Give Me Your Soul...Please - June 26th, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday KORPIKLAANI's Tervaskanto - June 26th, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday SYMPHONY X's Paradise Lost - June 26th, 2007

Happy 11th Birthday U.D.O.'s Infected - June 26th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday KORPIKLAANI's Karkelo - June 26th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday GOJIRA’s L’Enfant Sauvage - June 26th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday
SIKTH's Death Of A Dead Day - June 26th, 2006

Happy 10th Birthday
STIGMATA’s Psalms Of Conscious Martyrdom - June 26th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday
OLD MAN GLOOM’s No - June 26th, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday
HIBRIA’s Silent Revenge - June 26th, 2013
TRAUMA’s Karma Obscura - June 26th, 2013



Featured Audio

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

Featured Video

MORS SUBITA Launch “Sick”

MORS SUBITA Launch “Sick”

Latest Reviews