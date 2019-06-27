Brave History June 27th, 2019 - MOTÖRHEAD, THE WHO, TWISTED SISTER, LEE AARON, QUEENSRŸCHE, KING'S X, ANTHRAX, HATE ETERNAL, METAL CHURCH, ICED EARTH, And More!
Happy 38th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith - June 27th, 1981
Motörhead's only #1 in the UK was recorded at Leeds and Newcastle during their five-date Short, Sharp Pain In The Neck tour in 1981.
R.I.P. John Alec Entwistle (THE WHO) - October 9th, 1944 – June 27th, 2002
John Entwistle died in hotel room 658 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on June 27, 2002 one day before the scheduled first show of The Who's 2002 US tour. The Las Vegas medical examiner determined that death was due to a heart attack induced by an undetermined amount of cocaine.
Happy 36th Birthday TWISTED SISTER's You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll - June 27th, 1983
Happy 34th Birthday LEE AARON's Call Of The Wild - June 27th, 1985
Happy 33rd Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE's Rage For Order - June 27th, 1986
Happy 30th Birthday KING'S X' Gretchen Goes To Nebraska - June 27th, 1989
Happy 30th Birthday DANGER DANGER’s Danger Danger - June 27th 1989
Happy 18th Birthday ANTHRAX’ Madhouse: The Very Best Of Anthrax - June 26th, 2001
Happy 14th Birthday HATE ETERNAL's I, Monarch - June 27th, 2005
Happy 13th Birthday METAL CHURCH's A Light In The Dark - June 27th, 2006
Happy 13th Birthday THEATRE OF TRAGEDY's Storm - June 27th, 2006
Happy 8th Birthday ICED EARTH’s Festivals Of The Wicked – June 27th, 2011
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday CELLADOR's Enter Deception - June 27th, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday TWISTED SISTER’s The Video Years - June 27th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday EQULIBRIUM's Sagas - June 27th, 2008
Happy 8th Birthday SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA’s The Corruption Of Mercy - June 27, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday
ILLDISPOSED’s With The Lost Souls On Our Side - June 27th, 2014
AMBERIAN DAWN - Magic Forest - June 27th, 2014
QUIET RIOT’s Quiet Riot 10 - June 27th, 2014
VINTERSORG’s Naturbål - June 27th, 2014