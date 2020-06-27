Brave History June 27th, 2020 - MOTÖRHEAD, THE WHO, TWISTED SISTER, LEE AARON, QUEENSRŸCHE, KING'S X, ANTHRAX, HATE ETERNAL, METAL CHURCH, ICED EARTH, And More!

Happy 39th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith - June 27th, 1981

Motörhead's only #1 in the UK was recorded at Leeds and Newcastle during their five-date Short, Sharp Pain In The Neck tour in 1981.

R.I.P. John Alec Entwistle (THE WHO) - October 9th, 1944 – June 27th, 2002

John Entwistle died in hotel room 658 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on June 27, 2002 one day before the scheduled first show of The Who's 2002 US tour. The Las Vegas medical examiner determined that death was due to a heart attack induced by an undetermined amount of cocaine.

Happy 37th Birthday TWISTED SISTER's You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll - June 27th, 1983



Happy 35th Birthday LEE AARON's Call Of The Wild - June 27th, 1985



Happy 34th Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE's Rage For Order - June 27th, 1986



Happy 31st Birthday KING'S X' Gretchen Goes To Nebraska - June 27th, 1989



Happy 31st Birthday DANGER DANGER’s Danger Danger - June 27th 1989



Happy 19th Birthday ANTHRAX’ Madhouse: The Very Best Of Anthrax - June 26th, 2001



Happy 15th Birthday HATE ETERNAL's I, Monarch - June 27th, 2005



Happy 14th Birthday METAL CHURCH's A Light In The Dark - June 27th, 2006



Happy 14th Birthday THEATRE OF TRAGEDY's Storm - June 27th, 2006



Happy 9th Birthday ICED EARTH’s Festivals Of The Wicked – June 27th, 2011



More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday CELLADOR's Enter Deception - June 27th, 2006

Happy 13th Birthday TWISTED SISTER’s The Video Years - June 27th, 2007

Happy 12th Birthday EQULIBRIUM's Sagas - June 27th, 2008

Happy 9th Birthday SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA’s The Corruption Of Mercy - June 27, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday (June 27th, 2014)

ILLDISPOSED’s With The Lost Souls On Our Side

AMBERIAN DAWN - Magic Forest

QUIET RIOT’s Quiet Riot 10

VINTERSORG’s Naturbå