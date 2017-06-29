Brave History June 29th, 2017 - GREAT WHITE, DOKKEN, DEEP PURPLE, CRYPTOPSY, PINK FLOYD, MÖTLEY CRÜE, SLIPKNOT, VOIVOD, BATHORY, SLAUGHTER, ANAAL NATHRAKH, MASTODON, And More!

June 29, 2017, an hour ago

Happy 30th Birthday GREAT WHITE's Once Bitten - June 29th, 1987

Happy 64th Birthday Don Dokken (DOKKEN) - June 29th, 1953

Happy 69th Birthday Ian Paice (DEEP PURPLE) - June 29th, 1948

Happy 43rd Birthday Flo Mounier (CRYPTOPSY) - June 29th, 1974

Happy 49th Birthday PINK FLOYD's A Saucerful Of Secrets - June 29th, 1968

Happy 29th Birthday VOIVOD's Dimension Hatröss (fourth album) - June 29th, 1988

Happy 26th Birthday BATHORY's Twilight Of The Gods (sixth studio album) - June 29th, 1991

Happy 18th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Supersonic And Demonic Relics - June 29th, 1999

Happy 18th Birthday SLIPKNOT's Slipknot - June 29th, 1999

Happy 18th Birthday SLAUGHTER’s Back To Reality - June 29th, 1999

Happy 8th Birthday ANAAL NATHRAKH's In The Constellation Of The Black Widow - June 29th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday MASTODON’s Jonah Hex: Revenge Gets Ugly (EP) – June 29th, 2010

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday CONFIDE's Introduction - June 29th, 2006
Happy 10th Birthday AT VANCE's VII - June 29th, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday AMBERIAN DAWN's The Clouds Of Northland Thunder - June 29th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday
HASTE THE DAY’s Attack Of The Wolf King – June 29th, 2010
KNUT’s Wonder – June 29th, 2010
PARKWAY DRIVE’s Deep Blue – June 29th, 2010

Happy 5th Birthday MISERATION’s Tragedy Has Spoken – June 29th, 2012
Happy 2nd Birthday THY ART IS MURDER’s Holy War – June 29th, 2015

