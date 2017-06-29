Brave History June 29th, 2017 - GREAT WHITE, DOKKEN, DEEP PURPLE, CRYPTOPSY, PINK FLOYD, MÖTLEY CRÜE, SLIPKNOT, VOIVOD, BATHORY, SLAUGHTER, ANAAL NATHRAKH, MASTODON, And More!
Happy 30th Birthday GREAT WHITE's Once Bitten - June 29th, 1987
Happy 64th Birthday Don Dokken (DOKKEN) - June 29th, 1953
Happy 69th Birthday Ian Paice (DEEP PURPLE) - June 29th, 1948
Happy 43rd Birthday Flo Mounier (CRYPTOPSY) - June 29th, 1974
Happy 49th Birthday PINK FLOYD's A Saucerful Of Secrets - June 29th, 1968
Happy 29th Birthday VOIVOD's Dimension Hatröss (fourth album) - June 29th, 1988
Happy 26th Birthday BATHORY's Twilight Of The Gods (sixth studio album) - June 29th, 1991
Happy 18th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Supersonic And Demonic Relics - June 29th, 1999
Happy 18th Birthday SLIPKNOT's Slipknot - June 29th, 1999
Happy 18th Birthday SLAUGHTER’s Back To Reality - June 29th, 1999
Happy 8th Birthday ANAAL NATHRAKH's In The Constellation Of The Black Widow - June 29th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday MASTODON’s Jonah Hex: Revenge Gets Ugly (EP) – June 29th, 2010
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday CONFIDE's Introduction - June 29th, 2006
Happy 10th Birthday AT VANCE's VII - June 29th, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday AMBERIAN DAWN's The Clouds Of Northland Thunder - June 29th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday
HASTE THE DAY’s Attack Of The Wolf King – June 29th, 2010
KNUT’s Wonder – June 29th, 2010
PARKWAY DRIVE’s Deep Blue – June 29th, 2010
Happy 5th Birthday MISERATION’s Tragedy Has Spoken – June 29th, 2012
Happy 2nd Birthday THY ART IS MURDER’s Holy War – June 29th, 2015