Brave History June 29th, 2018 - DOKKEN, DEEP PURPLE, CRYPTOPSY, PINK FLOYD, MÖTLEY CRÜE, SLIPKNOT, GREAT WHITE, VOIVOD, BATHORY, SLAUGHTER, ANAAL NATHRAKH, MASTODON, And More!

Happy 65th Birthday Don Dokken (DOKKEN) - June 29th, 1953

Happy 70th Birthday Ian Paice (DEEP PURPLE) - June 29th, 1948

Happy 44th Birthday Flo Mounier (CRYPTOPSY) - June 29th, 1974

Happy 50th Birthday PINK FLOYD's A Saucerful Of Secrets - June 29th, 1968

Happy 31st Birthday GREAT WHITE's Once Bitten - June 29th, 1987

Happy 30th Birthday VOIVOD's Dimension Hatröss (fourth album) - June 29th, 1988

Happy 27th Birthday BATHORY's Twilight Of The Gods (sixth studio album) - June 29th, 1991

Happy 19th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Supersonic And Demonic Relics - June 29th, 1999

Happy 19th Birthday SLIPKNOT's Slipknot - June 29th, 1999

Happy 19th Birthday SLAUGHTER’s Back To Reality - June 29th, 1999

Happy 9th Birthday ANAAL NATHRAKH's In The Constellation Of The Black Widow - June 29th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday MASTODON’s Jonah Hex: Revenge Gets Ugly (EP) – June 29th, 2010

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday CONFIDE's Introduction - June 29th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday AT VANCE's VII - June 29th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday AMBERIAN DAWN's The Clouds Of Northland Thunder - June 29th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday
HASTE THE DAY’s Attack Of The Wolf King – June 29th, 2010
KNUT’s Wonder – June 29th, 2010
PARKWAY DRIVE’s Deep Blue – June 29th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday MISERATION’s Tragedy Has Spoken – June 29th, 2012
Happy 3rd Birthday THY ART IS MURDER’s Holy War – June 29th, 2015



