Brave History June 29th, 2019 - DOKKEN, DEEP PURPLE, CRYPTOPSY, PINK FLOYD, MÖTLEY CRÜE, SLIPKNOT, GREAT WHITE, VOIVOD, BATHORY, SLAUGHTER, ANAAL NATHRAKH, MASTODON, And More!

June 29, 2019, an hour ago

Happy 66th Birthday Don Dokken (DOKKEN) - June 29th, 1953

Happy 71st Birthday Ian Paice (DEEP PURPLE) - June 29th, 1948

Happy 45th Birthday Flo Mounier (CRYPTOPSY) - June 29th, 1974

Happy 51st Birthday PINK FLOYD's A Saucerful Of Secrets - June 29th, 1968

Happy 32nd Birthday GREAT WHITE's Once Bitten - June 29th, 1987

Happy 31st Birthday VOIVOD's Dimension Hatröss (fourth album) - June 29th, 1988

Happy 28th Birthday BATHORY's Twilight Of The Gods - June 29th, 1991

Happy 20th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Supersonic And Demonic Relics - June 29th, 1999

Happy 20th Birthday SLIPKNOT's Slipknot - June 29th, 1999

Happy 20th Birthday SLAUGHTER’s Back To Reality - June 29th, 1999

Happy 10th Birthday ANAAL NATHRAKH's In The Constellation Of The Black Widow - June 29th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday MASTODON’s Jonah Hex: Revenge Gets Ugly (EP) – June 29th, 2010

More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday CONFIDE's Introduction - June 29th, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday AT VANCE's VII - June 29th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday AMBERIAN DAWN's The Clouds Of Northland Thunder - June 29th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday
HASTE THE DAY’s Attack Of The Wolf King – June 29th, 2010
KNUT’s Wonder – June 29th, 2010
PARKWAY DRIVE’s Deep Blue – June 29th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday MISERATION’s Tragedy Has Spoken – June 29th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday THY ART IS MURDER’s Holy War – June 29th, 2015



