Brave History June 29th, 2020 - DOKKEN, DEEP PURPLE, CRYPTOPSY, PINK FLOYD, MÖTLEY CRÜE, SLIPKNOT, GREAT WHITE, VOIVOD, BATHORY, SLAUGHTER, ANAAL NATHRAKH, MASTODON, And More!

Happy 67th Birthday Don Dokken (DOKKEN) - June 29th, 1953

Happy 72nd Birthday Ian Paice (DEEP PURPLE) - June 29th, 1948

Happy 46th Birthday Flo Mounier (CRYPTOPSY) - June 29th, 1974

Happy 52nd Birthday PINK FLOYD's A Saucerful Of Secrets - June 29th, 1968

Happy 33rd Birthday GREAT WHITE's Once Bitten - June 29th, 1987

Happy 32nd Birthday VOIVOD's Dimension Hatröss (fourth album) - June 29th, 1988

Happy 29th Birthday BATHORY's Twilight Of The Gods - June 29th, 1991

Happy 21st Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Supersonic And Demonic Relics - June 29th, 1999

Happy 21st Birthday SLIPKNOT's Slipknot - June 29th, 1999

Happy 21st Birthday SLAUGHTER’s Back To Reality - June 29th, 1999

Happy 11th Birthday ANAAL NATHRAKH's In The Constellation Of The Black Widow - June 29th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday MASTODON’s Jonah Hex: Revenge Gets Ugly (EP) – June 29th, 2010

More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday CONFIDE's Introduction - June 29th, 2006
Happy 13th Birthday AT VANCE's VII - June 29th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday AMBERIAN DAWN's The Clouds Of Northland Thunder - June 29th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday (June 29th, 2010)
HASTE THE DAY’s Attack Of The Wolf King 
KNUT’s Wonder 
PARKWAY DRIVE’s Deep Blue

Happy 8th Birthday MISERATION’s Tragedy Has Spoken – June 29th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday THY ART IS MURDER’s Holy War – June 29th, 2015



