Brave History June 2nd, 2017 - THIN LIZZY, ROLLING STONES, .38 SPECIAL, PINK FLOYD, ACCEPT, QUEEN, DEEP PURPLE, BLOODBATH, DISTURBED, SATYRICON, 1349, PRIMAL FEAR, GODFLESH, BURZUM, ARMORED SAINT, PARADISE LOST, And More!

Happy 39th Birthday THIN LIZZY's Live And Dangerous - June 2nd, 1978

Live And Dangerous was recorded in Philadelphia, London and Toronto in 1977, during the tours accompanying the albums Johnny The Fox and Bad Reputation.

Happy 76th Birthday Charles Robert "Charlie" Watts - (THE ROLLING STONES) - June 2nd, 1941



Happy 66th Birthday Steve Brookins (.38 SPECIAL) - June 2nd, 1951



Happy 45th Birthday PINK FLOYD's Obscured By Clouds - June 2nd, 1972



Happy 37th Birthday ACCEPT's I'm A Rebel - June 2nd, 1980



Happy 31st Birthday QUEEN's A Kind Of Magic - June 2nd, 1986



Happy 19th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Abandon - June 2nd, 1998



Happy 9th Birthday BLOODBATH’s The Wacken Carnage - June 2nd, 2008



Happy 9th Birthday DISTURBED’s Indestructible – June 2nd, 2008



Happy 9th Birthday SATYRICON’s My Skin Is Cold – June 2nd, 2008



Happy 8th Birthday 1349’s Revelations Of The Black Flame - June 2nd, 2009



Happy 7th Birthday PRIMAL FEAR - 16.6- All Over The World DVD + Live In The USA CD - June 2nd, 2010



Happy 3rd Birthday GODFLESH’s Decline & Fall – June 2nd, 2014



Happy 3rd Birthday BURZUM’s The Ways Of Yore – June 2nd, 2014



Happy 2nd Birthday ARMORED SAINT’s Win Hands Down – June 2nd, 2015



Happy 2nd Birthday PARADISE LOST’s The Plague Within – June 2nd, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 3rd Birthday VOYAGER’s V – June 2nd, 2014

Happy 2nd Birthday SKINLESS’ Only The Ruthless Remain – June 2nd, 2015