Brave History June 3rd, 2019 - SLAYER, MOTT THE HOPPLE, DORO, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, BATHORY, DEEP PURPLE, RAVEN, BRUCE DICKINSON, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, And More!
June 3, 2019, 3 hours ago
Happy 55th Birthday Kerry Ray King (SLAYER) - June 3rd, 1964
Happy 73rd Birthday IAN HUNTER (MOTT THE HOOPLE) - June 3rd, 1946
Happy 55th Birthday DORO PESCH (WARLOCK) - June 3rd, 1964
R.I.P. Billy Powell (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - June 3rd, 1952 - June 28th, 2009
The keyboardist died of a heart attack at the age of 56 at his home in Orange Park, Florida.
R.I.P. Thomas "Ace" Börje Forsberg (Quorthon from BATHORY): February 17th, 1966 – June 3rd, 2004
Happy 49th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's In Rock - June 3rd, 1970
Happy 37th Birthday RAVEN's Wiped Out - June 3rd, 1982
Happy 22nd Birthday BRUCE DICKINSON's Accident Of Birth - June 3rd, 1997
Happy 22nd Birthday FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's High - June 3rd, 1997
Happy 22nd Birthday SEPULTURA's Blood Rooted - June 3rd, 1997
Happy 22nd Birthday FAITH NO MORE’s Album Of The Year - June 3rd, 1997
Happy 11th Birthday JOURNEY's Revelation - June 3, 2008
Happy 8th Birthday SAXON’s Call to Arms - June 3rd, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday PAIN’s You Only Live Twice - June 3rd, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday ALESTORM’s Back Through Time - June 3rd, 2011
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday
FALCONER’s Armod - June 3rd, 2011
SEVEN WITCHES’ Call Upon The Wicked - June 3rd, 2011
Happy 6th birthday
WHITE WIZZARD’s The Devil’s Cut – June 3rd, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday
LOUDNESS’ The Sun Will Rise Again – June 3rd, 2014