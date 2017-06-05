Brave History June 5th, 2017 - IRON MAIDEN, RAMONES, METALLICA, DEVIN TOWNSEND, KAMELOT, TESLA, FEAR FACTORY, GOJIRA, MARDUK, WATAIN, OLIVA , And More!

June 5, 2017, an hour ago

news rarities iron maiden ramones metallica devin townsend kamelot tesla fear factory gojira hellyeah marduk ulver watain oliva

Happy 65th Birthday Michael Henry "Nicko" McBrain (IRON MAIDEN, PAT TRAVERS, TRUST) - June 5th, 1952

R.I.P. Dee Dee Ramone (Douglas Glenn Colvin; RAMONES): September 18th, 1951 – June 5th, 2002

Happy 14th Birthday METALLICA's St. Anger - June 5th, 2003

Happy 10th Birthday DEVIN TOWNSEND's Ziltoid The Omniscient - June 5th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday KAMELOT's Ghost Opera - June 5th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday TESLA's Real To Reel - June 5th, 2007

Happy 5th Birthday FEAR FACTORY’s The Industrialist - June 5th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday GOJIRA’s The Flesh Alive - June 5th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday HELLYEAH’s Band of Brothers - June 5th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday MARDUK’s Serpent Sermon - June 5th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday ULVER’s Childhood’s End - June 5th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday WATAIN’s Opus Diaboli - June 5th, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday OLIVA’s Raise the Curtain - June 5th, 2013


More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday
GRAVEWORM's Collateral Defect - June 5, 2007
ION DISSONANCE's Minus The Herd - June 5, 2007

Happy 4th Birthday
AUTOPSY - Born Undead - June 5, 2012

 

Featured Audio

JOHN FRUM - "A Presage Of Emptiness" (Relapse)

Featured Video

HELSOTT - "Astralive"

