Brave History June 5th, 2019 - METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN, RAMONES, DEVIN TOWNSEND, KAMELOT, TESLA, FEAR FACTORY, GOJIRA, MARDUK, WATAIN, OLIVA , And More!

Happy 16th Birthday METALLICA's St. Anger - June 5th, 2003



Happy 67th Birthday Michael Henry "Nicko" McBrain (IRON MAIDEN, PAT TRAVERS, TRUST) - June 5th, 1952



R.I.P. Dee Dee Ramone (Douglas Glenn Colvin; RAMONES): September 18th, 1951 – June 5th, 2002



Happy 12th Birthday DEVIN TOWNSEND's Ziltoid The Omniscient - June 5th, 2007



Happy 12th Birthday KAMELOT's Ghost Opera - June 5th, 2007



Happy 12th Birthday TESLA's Real To Reel - June 5th, 2007



Happy 7th Birthday FEAR FACTORY’s The Industrialist - June 5th, 2012



Happy 7th Birthday GOJIRA’s The Flesh Alive - June 5th, 2012



Happy 7th Birthday HELLYEAH’s Band of Brothers - June 5th, 2012



Happy 7th Birthday MARDUK’s Serpent Sermon - June 5th, 2012



Happy 7th Birthday ULVER’s Childhood’s End - June 5th, 2012



Happy 7th Birthday WATAIN’s Opus Diaboli - June 5th, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday OLIVA’s Raise the Curtain - June 5th, 2013





More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday

GRAVEWORM's Collateral Defect - June 5, 2007

ION DISSONANCE's Minus The Herd - June 5, 2007

Happy 7th Birthday

AUTOPSY - Born Undead - June 5, 2012