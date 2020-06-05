Brave History June 5th, 2020 - METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN, RAMONES, DEVIN TOWNSEND, KAMELOT, TESLA, FEAR FACTORY, GOJIRA, MARDUK, WATAIN, OLIVA , And More!
June 5, 2020, 29 minutes ago
Happy 17th Birthday METALLICA's St. Anger - June 5th, 2003
Happy 68th Birthday Michael Henry "Nicko" McBrain (IRON MAIDEN, PAT TRAVERS, TRUST) - June 5th, 1952
R.I.P. Dee Dee Ramone (Douglas Glenn Colvin; RAMONES): September 18th, 1951 – June 5th, 2002
Happy 13th Birthday DEVIN TOWNSEND's Ziltoid The Omniscient - June 5th, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday KAMELOT's Ghost Opera - June 5th, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday TESLA's Real To Reel - June 5th, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday FEAR FACTORY’s The Industrialist - June 5th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday GOJIRA’s The Flesh Alive - June 5th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday HELLYEAH’s Band of Brothers - June 5th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday MARDUK’s Serpent Sermon - June 5th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday ULVER’s Childhood’s End - June 5th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday WATAIN’s Opus Diaboli - June 5th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday OLIVA’s Raise the Curtain - June 5th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday (June 5th, 2007)
GRAVEWORM's Collateral Defect
ION DISSONANCE's Minus The Herd
Happy 8th Birthday
AUTOPSY - Born Undead - June 5th, 2012