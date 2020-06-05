Brave History June 5th, 2020 - METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN, RAMONES, DEVIN TOWNSEND, KAMELOT, TESLA, FEAR FACTORY, GOJIRA, MARDUK, WATAIN, OLIVA , And More!

June 5, 2020, 29 minutes ago

news rarities iron maiden ramones metallica devin townsend kamelot tesla fear factory gojira hellyeah marduk ulver watain oliva

Brave History June 5th, 2020 - METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN, RAMONES, DEVIN TOWNSEND, KAMELOT, TESLA, FEAR FACTORY, GOJIRA, MARDUK, WATAIN, OLIVA , And More!

Happy 17th Birthday METALLICA's St. Anger - June 5th, 2003

Happy 68th Birthday Michael Henry "Nicko" McBrain (IRON MAIDEN, PAT TRAVERS, TRUST) - June 5th, 1952

R.I.P. Dee Dee Ramone (Douglas Glenn Colvin; RAMONES): September 18th, 1951 – June 5th, 2002

Happy 13th Birthday DEVIN TOWNSEND's Ziltoid The Omniscient - June 5th, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday KAMELOT's Ghost Opera - June 5th, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday TESLA's Real To Reel - June 5th, 2007

Happy 8th Birthday FEAR FACTORY’s The Industrialist - June 5th, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday GOJIRA’s The Flesh Alive - June 5th, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday HELLYEAH’s Band of Brothers - June 5th, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday MARDUK’s Serpent Sermon - June 5th, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday ULVER’s Childhood’s End - June 5th, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday WATAIN’s Opus Diaboli - June 5th, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday OLIVA’s Raise the Curtain - June 5th, 2013


More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday (June 5th, 2007)
GRAVEWORM's Collateral Defect 
ION DISSONANCE's Minus The Herd 

Happy 8th Birthday
AUTOPSY - Born Undead - June 5th, 2012



Featured Audio

FÉLETH – “Arise” (Deadpop)

FÉLETH – “Arise” (Deadpop)

Latest Reviews