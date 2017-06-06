Brave History June 6th, 2017 - SLAYER, GRIM REAPER, STEVE VAI, WHITE ZOMBIE, LACUNA COIL, RATT, BRITNY FOX, RAGE, KING DIAMOND, ALICE COOPER, IRON MAIDEN, MORBID ANGEL, MAYHEM, TESLA, And More!
June 6, 2017, an hour ago
Happy 56th Birthday Tomás Enrique "Tom" Araya Díaz (SLAYER) - June 6th, 1961
Happy 58th Birthday Nick Bowcott (GRIM REAPER) - June 6th, 1959
Happy 57th Birthday Steven Siro Vai (FRANK ZAPPA, DAVID LEE ROTH, WHITESNAKE) - June 6th, 1960
Happy 51st Birthday Sean Yseult (WHITE ZOMBIE) - June 6th, 1966
Happy 45th Birthday Cristina Adriana Chiara Scabbia (LACUNA COIL) - June 6th, 1972
R.I.P. Robbinson Lantz "Robbin" Crosby (RATT): August 4th, 1959 – June 6th, 2002
Happy 29th Birthday BRITNY FOX' Britny Fox - June 6th, 1988
Happy 29th Birthday RAGE's Perfect Man - June 6th, 1988
Happy 22nd Birthday KING DIAMOND's The Spider's Lullabye - June 6th, 1995
Happy 17th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Brutal Planet - June 6th, 2000
Happy 6th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's From Fear To Eternity - June 6th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday MORBID ANGEL’s Illud Divinum Insanus - June 6th, 2011
Happy 3rd Birthday MAYHEM’s Esoteric Warfare - June 6th, 2014
Happy 3rd Birthday TESLA’s Simplicity - June 6th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday
ROTTEN SOUND's Consume To Contaminate - June 6th, 2006
Happy 6th Birthday
ABRUPTUM’s Potestates Apocalypsis - June 6th, 2011
AZARATH’s Blasphemer’s Maledictions - June 6th, 2011
DOCTOR MIDNIGHT & THE MERCY CULT’s I Declare: Treason - June 6th, 2011
SHORT SHARP SHOCK’s Problems To The Answer - June 6th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday
HIBRIA’s Blinded By Tokyo - Live In Japan - June 6th, 2012
Happy 3rd Birthday
FALCONER’s Black Moon Rising - June 6th, 2014
URIAH HEEP’s Outsider - June 6th, 2014
CLOVEN HOOF’s Resist Or Serve - June 6th, 2014
EQUILIBRIUM’s Erdentempel - June 6th, 2014