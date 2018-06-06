Brave History June 6th, 2018 - SLAYER, GRIM REAPER, STEVE VAI, WHITE ZOMBIE, LACUNA COIL, RATT, BRITNY FOX, RAGE, KING DIAMOND, ALICE COOPER, IRON MAIDEN, MORBID ANGEL, MAYHEM, TESLA, And More!

Happy 57th Birthday Tomás Enrique "Tom" Araya Díaz (SLAYER) - June 6th, 1961

Happy 59th Birthday Nick Bowcott (GRIM REAPER) - June 6th, 1959

Happy 58th Birthday Steven Siro Vai (FRANK ZAPPA, DAVID LEE ROTH, WHITESNAKE) - June 6th, 1960

Happy 52nd Birthday Sean Yseult (WHITE ZOMBIE) - June 6th, 1966

Happy 46th Birthday Cristina Adriana Chiara Scabbia (LACUNA COIL) - June 6th, 1972

R.I.P. Robbinson Lantz "Robbin" Crosby (RATT): August 4th, 1959 – June 6th, 2002

Happy 30th Birthday BRITNY FOX' Britny Fox - June 6th, 1988

Happy 30th Birthday RAGE's Perfect Man - June 6th, 1988

Happy 23rd Birthday KING DIAMOND's The Spider's Lullabye - June 6th, 1995

Happy 18th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Brutal Planet - June 6th, 2000

Happy 7th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's From Fear To Eternity - June 6th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday MORBID ANGEL’s Illud Divinum Insanus - June 6th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday MAYHEM’s Esoteric Warfare - June 6th, 2014

Happy 4th Birthday TESLA’s Simplicity - June 6th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday 
ROTTEN SOUND's Consume To Contaminate - June 6th, 2006

Happy 7th Birthday 
ABRUPTUM’s Potestates Apocalypsis - June 6th, 2011
AZARATH’s Blasphemer’s Maledictions - June 6th, 2011
DOCTOR MIDNIGHT & THE MERCY CULT’s I Declare: Treason - June 6th, 2011
SHORT SHARP SHOCK’s Problems To The Answer - June 6th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday 
HIBRIA’s Blinded By Tokyo - Live In Japan - June 6th, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday 
FALCONER’s Black Moon Rising - June 6th, 2014
URIAH HEEP’s Outsider - June 6th, 2014
CLOVEN HOOF’s Resist Or Serve - June 6th, 2014
EQUILIBRIUM’s Erdentempel - June 6th, 2014



