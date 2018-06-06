Brave History June 6th, 2018 - SLAYER, GRIM REAPER, STEVE VAI, WHITE ZOMBIE, LACUNA COIL, RATT, BRITNY FOX, RAGE, KING DIAMOND, ALICE COOPER, IRON MAIDEN, MORBID ANGEL, MAYHEM, TESLA, And More!

June 6, 2018, an hour ago

Happy 57th Birthday Tomás Enrique "Tom" Araya Díaz (SLAYER) - June 6th, 1961



Happy 59th Birthday Nick Bowcott (GRIM REAPER) - June 6th, 1959



Happy 58th Birthday Steven Siro Vai (FRANK ZAPPA, DAVID LEE ROTH, WHITESNAKE) - June 6th, 1960



Happy 52nd Birthday Sean Yseult (WHITE ZOMBIE) - June 6th, 1966



Happy 46th Birthday Cristina Adriana Chiara Scabbia (LACUNA COIL) - June 6th, 1972



R.I.P. Robbinson Lantz "Robbin" Crosby (RATT): August 4th, 1959 – June 6th, 2002



Happy 30th Birthday BRITNY FOX' Britny Fox - June 6th, 1988



Happy 30th Birthday RAGE's Perfect Man - June 6th, 1988



Happy 23rd Birthday KING DIAMOND's The Spider's Lullabye - June 6th, 1995



Happy 18th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Brutal Planet - June 6th, 2000



Happy 7th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's From Fear To Eternity - June 6th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday MORBID ANGEL’s Illud Divinum Insanus - June 6th, 2011



Happy 4th Birthday MAYHEM’s Esoteric Warfare - June 6th, 2014



Happy 4th Birthday TESLA’s Simplicity - June 6th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday

ROTTEN SOUND's Consume To Contaminate - June 6th, 2006

Happy 7th Birthday

ABRUPTUM’s Potestates Apocalypsis - June 6th, 2011

AZARATH’s Blasphemer’s Maledictions - June 6th, 2011

DOCTOR MIDNIGHT & THE MERCY CULT’s I Declare: Treason - June 6th, 2011

SHORT SHARP SHOCK’s Problems To The Answer - June 6th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday

HIBRIA’s Blinded By Tokyo - Live In Japan - June 6th, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday

FALCONER’s Black Moon Rising - June 6th, 2014

URIAH HEEP’s Outsider - June 6th, 2014

CLOVEN HOOF’s Resist Or Serve - June 6th, 2014

EQUILIBRIUM’s Erdentempel - June 6th, 2014