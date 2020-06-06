Brave History June 6th, 2020 - SLAYER, GRIM REAPER, STEVE VAI, WHITE ZOMBIE, LACUNA COIL, RATT, BRITNY FOX, RAGE, KING DIAMOND, ALICE COOPER, IRON MAIDEN, MORBID ANGEL, MAYHEM, TESLA, And More!

June 6, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 59th Birthday Tomás Enrique "Tom" Araya Díaz (SLAYER) - June 6th, 1961

Happy 61st Birthday Nick Bowcott (GRIM REAPER) - June 6th, 1959

Happy 60th Birthday Steven Siro Vai (FRANK ZAPPA, DAVID LEE ROTH, WHITESNAKE) - June 6th, 1960

Happy 54th Birthday Sean Yseult (WHITE ZOMBIE) - June 6th, 1966

Happy 48th Birthday Cristina Adriana Chiara Scabbia (LACUNA COIL) - June 6th, 1972

R.I.P. Robbinson Lantz "Robbin" Crosby (RATT): August 4th, 1959 – June 6th, 2002

Happy 32nd Birthday BRITNY FOX' Britny Fox - June 6th, 1988

Happy 32nd Birthday RAGE's Perfect Man - June 6th, 1988

Happy 25th Birthday KING DIAMOND's The Spider's Lullabye - June 6th, 1995

Happy 20th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Brutal Planet - June 6th, 2000

Happy 9th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's From Fear To Eternity - June 6th, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday MORBID ANGEL’s Illud Divinum Insanus - June 6th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday MAYHEM’s Esoteric Warfare - June 6th, 2014

Happy 6th Birthday TESLA’s Simplicity - June 6th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday 
ROTTEN SOUND's Consume To Contaminate - June 6th, 2006

Happy 9th Birthday (June 6th, 2011)
ABRUPTUM’s Potestates Apocalypsis 
AZARATH’s Blasphemer’s Maledictions 
DOCTOR MIDNIGHT & THE MERCY CULT’s I Declare: Treason
SHORT SHARP SHOCK’s Problems To The Answer 

Happy 8th Birthday 
HIBRIA’s Blinded By Tokyo - Live In Japan - June 6th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday (June 6th, 2014)
FALCONER’s Black Moon Rising 
URIAH HEEP’s Outsider
CLOVEN HOOF’s Resist Or Serve
EQUILIBRIUM’s Erdentempel 



