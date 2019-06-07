Brave History June 7th, 2019 - RIOT, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, 220 VOLT, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, JANE'S ADDICTION, CHILDREN OF BODOM, GIRLSCHOOL, WATAIN, ARCH ENEMY, DEF LEPPARD, JOB FOR A COWBOY, ORIGIN, And More!

Brave History June 7th, 2019 - RIOT, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, 220 VOLT, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, JANE'S ADDICTION, CHILDREN OF BODOM, GIRLSCHOOL, WATAIN, ARCH ENEMY, DEF LEPPARD, JOB FOR A COWBOY, ORIGIN, And More!

R.I.P. Mark Reale (RIOT): June 7th, 1955 – January 25th, 2012

From the band: " Happy Birthday Mark! Your legacy forever Shines On!”

Happy 57th Birthday Michael Cartellone (LYNYRD SKYNYRD, DAMN YANKEES) - June 7th, 1962

Happy 55th Birthday Mats Karlssen (220 VOLT) – June 7th, 1964

Happy 53rd Birthday Eric Kretz (STONE TEMPLE PILOTS) - June 7th, 1966

Happy 52nd Birthday David Michael "Dave" Navarro (JANE'S ADDICTION, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) - June 7th, 1967

Happy 39th Birthday Henkka Seppala (CHILDREN OF BODOM) - June 7th, 1980

Happy 37th Birthday GIRLSCHOOL's Screaming Blue Murder - June 7th, 1982

Happy 9th Birthday WATAIN's Lawless Darkness - June 7th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday ARCH ENEMY’s Khaos Legions - June 7th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday DEF LEPPARD's Mirror Ball - June 7th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday JOB FOR A COWBOY’s Gloom (EP) – June 7th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday ORIGIN’s Entity - June 7th, 2011

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday PURIFIED IN BLOOD’s Under Black Skies – June 7th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday
TOMBS’ Path Of Totality – June 7th, 2011
TOUCHE AMORE’s Parting The Sea Between Brightness And Me

Happy 6th Birthday SUMMONING’s Old Mornings Dawn – June 7th, 2013



DEATH ANGEL – “Humanicide” (Nuclear Blast)

RICH DAVIS Premieres “Dr. Me…” Video

