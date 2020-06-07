Brave History June 7th, 2020 - RIOT, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, 220 VOLT, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, JANE'S ADDICTION, CHILDREN OF BODOM, GIRLSCHOOL, WATAIN, ARCH ENEMY, DEF LEPPARD, JOB FOR A COWBOY, ORIGIN, And More!

R.I.P. Mark Reale (RIOT): June 7th, 1955 – January 25th, 2012

From the band: " Happy Birthday Mark! Your legacy forever Shines On!”



Happy 58th Birthday Michael Cartellone (LYNYRD SKYNYRD, DAMN YANKEES) - June 7th, 1962



Happy 56th Birthday Mats Karlssen (220 VOLT) – June 7th, 1964



Happy 54th Birthday Eric Kretz (STONE TEMPLE PILOTS) - June 7th, 1966



Happy 53rd Birthday David Michael "Dave" Navarro (JANE'S ADDICTION, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) - June 7th, 1967



Happy 40th Birthday Henkka Seppala (CHILDREN OF BODOM) - June 7th, 1980



Happy 38th Birthday GIRLSCHOOL's Screaming Blue Murder - June 7th, 1982



Happy 10th Birthday WATAIN's Lawless Darkness - June 7th, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday ARCH ENEMY’s Khaos Legions - June 7th, 2011



Happy 9th Birthday DEF LEPPARD's Mirror Ball - June 7th, 2011



Happy 9th Birthday JOB FOR A COWBOY’s Gloom (EP) – June 7th, 2011



Happy 9th Birthday ORIGIN’s Entity - June 7th, 2011



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday PURIFIED IN BLOOD’s Under Black Skies – June 7th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday

TOMBS’ Path Of Totality – June 7th, 2011

TOUCHE AMORE’s Parting The Sea Between Brightness And Me

Happy 7th Birthday SUMMONING’s Old Mornings Dawn – June 7th, 2013