Brave History June 8th, 2017 - FAITH NO MORE, ACCEPT, MESHUGGAH, DREAM EVIL, TRIXTER, SURVIVOR, DEF LEPPARD, GENE SIMMONS, VELVET REVOLVER, THE HAUNTED, LAMB OF GOD, NACHTMYSTIUM, WHITECHAPEL, And More!
June 8, 2017, 38 minutes ago
Happy 25th Birthday FAITH NO MORE’s Angel Dust - June 8th, 1992
Happy 63rd Birthday Mark Tornillo (ACCEPT, TT QUICK) - June 8th, 1954
Happy 51st Birthday Jens Kidman (MESHUGGAH) - June 8th, 1966
Happy 47th Birthday Peter Stålfors (DREAM EVIL) - June 8th, 1970
Happy 45th Birthday P.J. Farley (TRIXTER) - June 8th, 1972
Happy 35th Birthday SURVIVOR’s Eye Of The Tiger - June 8th, 1982
Happy 17th Birthday DEF LEPPARD's Euphoria - June 8th, 1999
Happy 13th Birthday GENE SIMMONS’ Asshole - June 8th, 2004
Happy 13th Birthday VELVET REVOLVER’s Contraband - June 8th, 2004
Happy 7th Birthday THE HAUNTED's Road Kill - June 8th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday LAMB OF GOD's Hourglass: The Anthology - June 8th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday NACHTMYSTIUM's Addicts: Black Meddle, Part II - June 8th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday WHITECHAPEL's A New Era Of Corruption - June 8th, 2010
Happy 5th Birthday CANDLEMASS’ Psalms For The Dead - June 8th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday MNEMIC’s Mnemesis - June 8th, 2012
Happy 2nd Birthday GORGOROTH’s Instinctus Bestialis – June 8th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday
CIRCLE OF DEAD CHILDREN’s Psalm Of The Grand Destroyer – June 8th, 2010
EYES SET TO KILL’s Broken Flames – June 8th, 2010
THE FUNERAL PYRE’s Vultures At Dawn – June 8th, 2010
KINGDOM OF SORROW’s Behind The Blackets Tears – June 8th, 2010
MYCHILDREN MYBRIDE’s Lost Boy – June 8th, 2010
THE GHOST INSIDE’s Returners – June 8th, 2010