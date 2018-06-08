Brave History June 8th, 2018 - FAITH NO MORE, ACCEPT, MESHUGGAH, DREAM EVIL, TRIXTER, SURVIVOR, DEF LEPPARD, GENE SIMMONS, VELVET REVOLVER, THE HAUNTED, LAMB OF GOD, NACHTMYSTIUM, WHITECHAPEL, And More!

June 8, 2018, an hour ago

Brave History June 8th, 2018 - FAITH NO MORE, ACCEPT, MESHUGGAH, DREAM EVIL, TRIXTER, SURVIVOR, DEF LEPPARD, GENE SIMMONS, VELVET REVOLVER, THE HAUNTED, LAMB OF GOD, NACHTMYSTIUM, WHITECHAPEL, And More!

Happy 26th Birthday FAITH NO MORE’s Angel Dust - June 8th, 1992

Happy 64th Birthday Mark Tornillo (ACCEPT, TT QUICK) - June 8th, 1954

Happy 52nd Birthday Jens Kidman (MESHUGGAH) - June 8th, 1966

Happy 48th Birthday Peter Stålfors (DREAM EVIL) - June 8th, 1970

Happy 46th Birthday P.J. Farley (TRIXTER) - June 8th, 1972

Happy 36th Birthday SURVIVOR’s Eye Of The Tiger - June 8th, 1982

Happy 18th Birthday DEF LEPPARD's Euphoria - June 8th, 1999

Happy 14th Birthday GENE SIMMONS’ Asshole - June 8th, 2004

Happy 14th Birthday VELVET REVOLVER’s Contraband - June 8th, 2004

Happy 8th Birthday THE HAUNTED's Road Kill - June 8th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday LAMB OF GOD's Hourglass: The Anthology - June 8th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday NACHTMYSTIUM's Addicts: Black Meddle, Part II - June 8th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday WHITECHAPEL's A New Era Of Corruption - June 8th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday CANDLEMASS’ Psalms For The Dead - June 8th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday MNEMIC’s Mnemesis - June 8th, 2012

Happy 3rd Birthday GORGOROTH’s Instinctus Bestialis – June 8th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday
CIRCLE OF DEAD CHILDREN’s Psalm Of The Grand Destroyer – June 8th, 2010
EYES SET TO KILL’s Broken Flames – June 8th, 2010
THE FUNERAL PYRE’s Vultures At Dawn – June 8th, 2010
KINGDOM OF SORROW’s Behind The Blackets Tears – June 8th, 2010
MYCHILDREN MYBRIDE’s Lost Boy – June 8th, 2010
THE GHOST INSIDE’s Returners – June 8th, 2010



IMMORTAL - "Northern Chaos Gods" (Nuclear Blast)

VODNIK Premiere "Our Dread, Our Joy"

