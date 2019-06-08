Brave History June 8th, 2019 - FAITH NO MORE, ACCEPT, MESHUGGAH, DREAM EVIL, TRIXTER, SURVIVOR, DEF LEPPARD, GENE SIMMONS, VELVET REVOLVER, THE HAUNTED, LAMB OF GOD, NACHTMYSTIUM, WHITECHAPEL, And More!
June 8, 2019, 22 minutes ago
Happy 27th Birthday FAITH NO MORE’s Angel Dust - June 8th, 1992
Happy 65th Birthday Mark Tornillo (ACCEPT, TT QUICK) - June 8th, 1954
Happy 53rd Birthday Jens Kidman (MESHUGGAH) - June 8th, 1966
Happy 49th Birthday Peter Stålfors (DREAM EVIL) - June 8th, 1970
Happy 47th Birthday P.J. Farley (TRIXTER) - June 8th, 1972
Happy 37th Birthday SURVIVOR’s Eye Of The Tiger - June 8th, 1982
Happy 19th Birthday DEF LEPPARD's Euphoria - June 8th, 1999
Happy 15th Birthday GENE SIMMONS’ Asshole - June 8th, 2004
Happy 15th Birthday VELVET REVOLVER’s Contraband - June 8th, 2004
Happy 9th Birthday THE HAUNTED's Road Kill - June 8th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday LAMB OF GOD's Hourglass: The Anthology - June 8th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday NACHTMYSTIUM's Addicts: Black Meddle, Part II - June 8th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday WHITECHAPEL's A New Era Of Corruption - June 8th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday CANDLEMASS’ Psalms For The Dead - June 8th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday MNEMIC’s Mnemesis - June 8th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday GORGOROTH’s Instinctus Bestialis – June 8th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday
CIRCLE OF DEAD CHILDREN’s Psalm Of The Grand Destroyer – June 8th, 2010
EYES SET TO KILL’s Broken Flames – June 8th, 2010
THE FUNERAL PYRE’s Vultures At Dawn – June 8th, 2010
KINGDOM OF SORROW’s Behind The Blackets Tears – June 8th, 2010
MYCHILDREN MYBRIDE’s Lost Boy – June 8th, 2010
THE GHOST INSIDE’s Returners – June 8th, 2010