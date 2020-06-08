Brave History June 8th, 2020 - FAITH NO MORE, ACCEPT, MESHUGGAH, DREAM EVIL, TRIXTER, SURVIVOR, DEF LEPPARD, GENE SIMMONS, VELVET REVOLVER, THE HAUNTED, LAMB OF GOD, NACHTMYSTIUM, WHITECHAPEL, And More!
June 8, 2020, 4 minutes ago
Happy 28th Birthday FAITH NO MORE’s Angel Dust - June 8th, 1992
Happy 66th Birthday Mark Tornillo (ACCEPT, TT QUICK) - June 8th, 1954
Happy 54th Birthday Jens Kidman (MESHUGGAH) - June 8th, 1966
Happy 50th Birthday Peter Stålfors (DREAM EVIL) - June 8th, 1970
Happy 48th Birthday P.J. Farley (TRIXTER) - June 8th, 1972
Happy 38th Birthday SURVIVOR’s Eye Of The Tiger - June 8th, 1982
Happy 21st Birthday DEF LEPPARD's Euphoria - June 8th, 1999
Happy 16th Birthday GENE SIMMONS’ Asshole - June 8th, 2004
Happy 16th Birthday VELVET REVOLVER’s Contraband - June 8th, 2004
Happy 10th Birthday THE HAUNTED's Road Kill - June 8th, 2010
Happy 10th Birthday LAMB OF GOD's Hourglass: The Anthology - June 8th, 2010
Happy 10th Birthday NACHTMYSTIUM's Addicts: Black Meddle, Part II - June 8th, 2010
Happy 10th Birthday WHITECHAPEL's A New Era Of Corruption - June 8th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday CANDLEMASS’ Psalms For The Dead - June 8th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday MNEMIC’s Mnemesis - June 8th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday GORGOROTH’s Instinctus Bestialis – June 8th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday (June 8th, 2010)
CIRCLE OF DEAD CHILDREN’s Psalm Of The Grand Destroyer
EYES SET TO KILL’s Broken Flames
THE FUNERAL PYRE’s Vultures At Dawn
KINGDOM OF SORROW’s Behind The Blackets Tears
MYCHILDREN MYBRIDE’s Lost Boy
THE GHOST INSIDE’s Returners