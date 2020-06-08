Brave History June 8th, 2020 - FAITH NO MORE, ACCEPT, MESHUGGAH, DREAM EVIL, TRIXTER, SURVIVOR, DEF LEPPARD, GENE SIMMONS, VELVET REVOLVER, THE HAUNTED, LAMB OF GOD, NACHTMYSTIUM, WHITECHAPEL, And More!

Happy 28th Birthday FAITH NO MORE’s Angel Dust - June 8th, 1992



Happy 66th Birthday Mark Tornillo (ACCEPT, TT QUICK) - June 8th, 1954



Happy 54th Birthday Jens Kidman (MESHUGGAH) - June 8th, 1966



Happy 50th Birthday Peter Stålfors (DREAM EVIL) - June 8th, 1970



Happy 48th Birthday P.J. Farley (TRIXTER) - June 8th, 1972



Happy 38th Birthday SURVIVOR’s Eye Of The Tiger - June 8th, 1982



Happy 21st Birthday DEF LEPPARD's Euphoria - June 8th, 1999



Happy 16th Birthday GENE SIMMONS’ Asshole - June 8th, 2004



Happy 16th Birthday VELVET REVOLVER’s Contraband - June 8th, 2004



Happy 10th Birthday THE HAUNTED's Road Kill - June 8th, 2010



Happy 10th Birthday LAMB OF GOD's Hourglass: The Anthology - June 8th, 2010



Happy 10th Birthday NACHTMYSTIUM's Addicts: Black Meddle, Part II - June 8th, 2010



Happy 10th Birthday WHITECHAPEL's A New Era Of Corruption - June 8th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday CANDLEMASS’ Psalms For The Dead - June 8th, 2012



Happy 8th Birthday MNEMIC’s Mnemesis - June 8th, 2012



Happy 5th Birthday GORGOROTH’s Instinctus Bestialis – June 8th, 2015



CIRCLE OF DEAD CHILDREN’s Psalm Of The Grand Destroyer

EYES SET TO KILL’s Broken Flames

THE FUNERAL PYRE’s Vultures At Dawn

KINGDOM OF SORROW’s Behind The Blackets Tears

MYCHILDREN MYBRIDE’s Lost Boy

THE GHOST INSIDE’s Returners