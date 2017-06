Brave History June 9th, 2017 - DEICIDE, DEEP PURPLE, LES PAUL, URIAH HEEP, SAXON, DAVID LEE ROTH, BLACK 'N BLUE, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, TANKARD, TESTAMENT, SLAYER, GAMA BOMB, UNLEASHED, VENOM, MORTIFICATION, And More!

Happy 25th Birthday DEICIDE’s Legion - June 9th, 1992



R.I.P. Jonathan Douglas "Jon" Lord (DEEP PURPLE, WHITESNAKE): June 9th, 1941 – July 16th, 2012



R.I.P. Lester William Polsfuss (LES PAUL): June 9th, 1915 – August 13th, 2009



R.I.P. Trevor Bolder (URIAH HEEP, DAVID BOWIE): June 9th, 1950 – May 21st, 2013



Happy 66th Birthday Pete Gill (SAXON, MOTÖRHEAD) - June 9th, 1951



Happy 58th Birthday Gregg Bissonette (DAVID LEE ROTH) - June 9th, 1959



Happy 54th Birthday Patrick Young (BLACK ‘N BLUE) – June 9th, 1963



Happy 30th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' Join The Army - June 9th, 1987



Happy 25th Birthday TANKARD’s Stone Cold Sober - June 9th, 1992



Happy 20th Birthday TESTAMENT’s Demonic - June 9th 1997



Happy 19th Birthday SLAYER's Diabolus In Musica - June 9th, 1998



Happy 19th Birthday DAVID LEE ROTH's DLR BAND - June 9th, 1998



Happy 9th Birthday GAMA BOMB’s Citizen Brain – June 9th, 2008



Happy 8th Birthday UNLEASHED's Hammer Battalion - June 9th, 2008



Happy 8th Birthday VENOM's Hell - June 9th, 2008



Happy 7th Birthday MORTIFICATION's The Evil Addiction Destroying Machine - June 9th, 2009



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday KHOLD’s Hundre År Gammal - June 9th, 2008

Happy 8th Birthday

THE AUTUMN OFFERING's Requiem - June 9th, 2009

COALESCE's Ox - June 9th, 2009

DARKNESS DYNAMITE's The Astonishing Fury Of Mankind – June 9th, 2009

Happy 1st Birthday DISARMONIA MUNDI’s Cold Inferno – June 9th, 2015