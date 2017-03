Brave History March 10th, 2017 - BOSTON, ICED EARTH, PRETTY BOY FLOYD, MOLLY HATCHET, THIN LIZZY, LORDI, BLOODBATH, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, DOPE, And More!

Happy 70th Birthday Donald Thomas "Tom" Scholz (BOSTON) - March 10th, 1947



Happy 47th Birthday Matthew Barlow (ASHES OF ARES, ICED EARTH) - March 10th, 1970



Happy 48th Birthday Kari Kane (PRETTY BOY FLOYD) - March 10th, 1969



R.I.P. Danny Joe Brown (MOLLY HATCHET): August 24th, 1951 – March 10th, 2005



Happy 45th Birthday THIN LIZZY's Shades Of A Blue Orphanage - March 10th, 1972



Happy 10th Birthday LORDI’s The Arockalypse - March 10th, 2006



Happy 9th Birthday BLOODBATH’s Unblessing The Purity - March 10th, 2008



Happy 8th Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Angels Of Love - March 10th, 2009



Happy 8th Birthday DOPE’s No Regrets – March 10th, 2009



More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday THE NUMBER TWELVE LOOKS LIKE YOU’s Worse Than Alone – March 10th 2009

Happy 3rd Birthday SAVAGE MESSIAH’s The Fateful Dark – March 10th, 2014

Happy 2nd Birthday CANCER BATS’ Searching For Zero – March 10th, 2015