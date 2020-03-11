Brave History March 11th, 2020 - QUIET RIOT, PANTERA, VANILLA FUDGE, KINGDOM COME, MASTERPLAN, BLIND GUARDIAN, BLACK SABBATH, HELIX, ALICE COOPER, And More!

QUIET RIOT's landmark third album, Metal Health, was released 37 years ago today (March 11th, 1983). Led by the SLADE cover of "Cum On Feel The Noize", the album is notable for being the very first heavy metal album to reach the #1 spot on the Billboard 200, knocking THE POLICE's Synchronicity out of #1 in the US. Metal Health sits at six-times platinum in the US (six million copies) and three-times platinum (300,000 copies) in Canada.

R.I.P. Vinnie “Paul”Abbott (HELLYEAH, PANTERA) - March 11th, 1964 - June 22nd, 2018

Happy 73rd Birthday Mark Stein (VANILLA FUDGE) - March 11th, 1947

Happy 58th Birthday Lenny Wolf (KINGDOM COME, STONE FURY) - March 11th, 1962

Happy 53rd Birthday Uli Kusch (MASTERPLAN, HELLOWEEN) - March 11th, 1967

Happy 50th Birthday Thomas "Tomen" Stauch (BLIND GUARDIAN, SAVAGE CIRCUS) - March 11th, 1970

Happy 46th Birthday Adam Wakeman (BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE) - March 11th, 1974 

Happy 45th Birthday ALICE COOPER’s Welcome To My Nightmare – March 11th, 1975

Happy 37th Birthday HELIX' No Rest For The Wicked – March 11th, 1983

Happy 29th Birthday HELLOWEEN’s Pink Bubbles…Go Ape! – March 11th, 1991

Happy 24th Birthday ANNIHILATOR’s Refresh The Demon - March 11th, 1996

Happy 12th Birthday ZIMMER'S HOLE’s When You Were Shouting At The Devil... - March 11th, 2008

Happy 7th Birthday ORANGE GOBLIN’s A Eulogy For The Fans (DVD) – March 11th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday DARK THE SUNS’ All Ends In Silence – March 11th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday (March 11th, 2011)
NEGURA BUNGET’s Focul Viu (DVD) 
SYLOSIS’ Edge Of The Earth 

Happy 7th Birthday BLOOD TSUNAMI’s For Faen – March 11th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday (March 11th, 2014)
ARCHITECTS’ Lost Forever // Lost Together
NOCTURNAL BREED’s Napalm Nights

Happy 4th Birthday 
CRIMINAL’s Fear Itself – March 11th, 2016
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE’s Incarnate – March 11th, 2016
VAN CANTO’s Voices Of Fire – March 11th, 2016



