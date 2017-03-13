Brave History March 13th, 2017 - TYPE O NEGATIVE, DISTURBED, SEPULTURA, BATTLELORE, CANNIBAL COPRSE, ADRENALINE MOB, SOULFLY, And More!

March 13, 2017, 20 minutes ago

news rarities type o negative disturbed sepultura battlelore cannibal corpse adrenaline mob soulfly

Brave History March 13th, 2017 - TYPE O NEGATIVE, DISTURBED, SEPULTURA, BATTLELORE, CANNIBAL COPRSE, ADRENALINE MOB, SOULFLY, And More!

Happy 10th Birthday TYPE O NEGATIVE’s Dead Again - March 13th, 2007

Happy 44th Birthday David Michael Draiman (DISTURBED, DEVICE) - March 13th, 1973

Happy 11th Birthday SEPULTURA’s Dante XXI - March 13th, 2006

Happy 10th Birthday BATTLELORE’s Evernight - March 13th, 2007

Happy 5th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Torture - March 13th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday ADRENALINE MOB’s Omerta - March 13th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday SOULFLY’s Enslaved - March 13th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday UNSANE’s Visqueen - March 13th, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday 
DOMAIN’s The Chronicles Of Love, Hate And Sorrow - March 13th, 2009

Happy 5th Birthday 
BARREN EARTH - The Devil’s Resolve - March 13th, 2012
IMPENDING DOOM’s Baptized In Faith - March 13th, 2012
MYCHILDREN MYBRIDE’s MyChildren MyBride - March 13th, 2012
SPAWN OF POSSESSION’s Incurso - March 13th, 2012
MONSTROSITY’s Live Apocalypse - March 13th, 2012
DERDIAN’s Limbo - March 13th, 2012

Featured Audio

DANKO JONES - "My Little Rock'n'Roll" (AFM)

DANKO JONES - "My Little Rock'n'Roll" (AFM)

Latest Reviews