Brave History March 13th, 2020 - DISTURBED, TYPE O NEGATIVE, SEPULTURA, BATTLELORE, CANNIBAL COPRSE, ADRENALINE MOB, SOULFLY, And More!
March 13, 2020, 5 minutes ago
Happy 47th Birthday David Michael Draiman (DISTURBED, DEVICE) - March 13th, 1973
Happy 14th Birthday SEPULTURA’s Dante XXI - March 13th, 2006
Happy 13th Birthday BATTLELORE’s Evernight - March 13th, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday TYPE O NEGATIVE’s Dead Again - March 13th, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Torture - March 13th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday ADRENALINE MOB’s Omerta - March 13th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday SOULFLY’s Enslaved - March 13th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday UNSANE’s Visqueen - March 13th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday DOMAIN’s The Chronicles Of Love, Hate And Sorrow - March 13th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday (March 13th, 2012)
BARREN EARTH - The Devil’s Resolve
IMPENDING DOOM’s Baptized In Faith
MYCHILDREN MYBRIDE’s MyChildren MyBride
SPAWN OF POSSESSION’s Incurso
MONSTROSITY’s Live Apocalypse
DERDIAN’s Limbo