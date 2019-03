Brave History March 14th, 2019 - EXTREME, DEF LEPPARD, EUROPE, POISON, And More!

Happy 30th Birthday EXTREME's Extreme - March 14th, 1989



Happy 39th Birthday DEF LEPPARD's On Through The Night - March 14th, 1980



Happy 36th Birthday EUROPE's Europe – March 14th, 1983



Happy 19th Birthday POISON's Crack a Smile... And More! - March 14th, 2000



More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday

NAILDOWN’s Dreamcrusher - March 14th, 2007

THUNDERSTONE’s Evolution 4.0 - March 14th, 2007

Happy 7th Birthday POWERWOLF’s Alive In The Night - March 14th, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday

DIRGE’s Hyperion - March 14th, 2014

PROFANCE OMEN’s Reset - March 14th, 2014