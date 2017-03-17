Brave History March 17th, 2017 - BLACK STAR RIDERS, LOVE/HATE, L.A. GUNS, VIXEN, OZZY OSBOURNE, TWISTED SISTER, VAN HALEN, BELIEVER, KYLESA, GUS G., MOONSPELL And More!

March 17, 2017, an hour ago

Happy 66th Birthday Scott Gorham (BLACK STAR RIDERS, THIN LIZZY) - March 17th, 1951



Happy 59th Birthday Jizzy Pearl (LOVE/HATE, L.A. GUNS) - March 17th, 1958



Happy 58th Birthday Paul Mars Black (L.A. GUNS) - March 17, 1959



Happy 55th Birthday Janet Patricia Gardner (VIXEN) - March 17th, 1962



Happy 55th Birthday Roxy Petrucci (VIXEN) - March 17th, 1962



Happy 27th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE’s Just Say Ozzy - March 17th, 1990



Happy 25th Birthday TWISTED SISTER’s Big Hits And Nasty Cuts - March 17th 1992



Happy 19th Birthday VAN HALEN's Van Halen III - March 17th, 1998



Happy 8th Birthday BELIEVER’s Gabriel - March 17th, 2009



Happy 8th Birthday KYLESA’s Static Tensions - March 17th, 2009



Happy 8th Birthday STATIC-X’ Cult Of Static - March 17th, 2009



Happy 3rd Birthday GUS G’s I Am The Fire – March 17th, 2014



Happy 2nd Birthday MOONSPELL’s Extinct – March 17th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday THE MOON AND THE NIGHTSPIRIT’s Mohalepte – March 17th, 2011