Brave History March 17th, 2018 - BLACK STAR RIDERS, LOVE/HATE, L.A. GUNS, VIXEN, OZZY OSBOURNE, TWISTED SISTER, VAN HALEN, BELIEVER, KYLESA, GUS G., MOONSPELL And More!
March 17, 2018, 2 hours ago
Happy 67th Birthday Scott Gorham (BLACK STAR RIDERS, THIN LIZZY) - March 17th, 1951
Happy 60th Birthday Jizzy Pearl (LOVE/HATE, L.A. GUNS) - March 17th, 1958
Happy 59th Birthday Paul Mars Black (L.A. GUNS) - March 17, 1959
Happy 56th Birthday Janet Patricia Gardner (VIXEN) - March 17th, 1962
Happy 56th Birthday Roxy Petrucci (VIXEN) - March 17th, 1962
Happy 28th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE’s Just Say Ozzy - March 17th, 1990
Happy 26th Birthday TWISTED SISTER’s Big Hits And Nasty Cuts - March 17th 1992
Happy 20th Birthday VAN HALEN's Van Halen III - March 17th, 1998
Happy 9th Birthday BELIEVER’s Gabriel - March 17th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday KYLESA’s Static Tensions - March 17th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday STATIC-X’ Cult Of Static - March 17th, 2009
Happy 4th Birthday GUS G’s I Am The Fire – March 17th, 2014
Happy 3rd Birthday MOONSPELL’s Extinct – March 17th, 2015
Happy 2nd Birthday OBITUARY’s Obituary – March 17th, 2017
More releases on this day:
Happy 6th Birthday THE MOON AND THE NIGHTSPIRIT’s Mohalepte – March 17th, 2011
Happy 1st Birthday
THE CHARM THE FURY’s The Sick, Dumb & Happy – March 17th, 2017
DEAD NEANDERTHALS’ Craters – March 17th, 2017
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY’s The Great Collapse – March 17th, 2017
KING OF ASGARD’s Tauder (EP) – March 17th, 2017
THE RAVEN AGE’s Darkness Will Rise – March 17th, 2017
RIGHTEOUS VENDETTA’s Cursed – March 17th, 2017
SAILLE’s Gnosis – March 17th, 2017
VANGOUGH’s Warpaint – March 17th, 2017
WOE’s Hope Attrition – March 17th, 2017