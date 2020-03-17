Brave History March 17th, 2020 - BLACK STAR RIDERS, LOVE/HATE, L.A. GUNS, VIXEN, OZZY OSBOURNE, TWISTED SISTER, VAN HALEN, BELIEVER, KYLESA, GUS G., MOONSPELL And More!

Happy 69th Birthday Scott Gorham (BLACK STAR RIDERS, THIN LIZZY) - March 17th, 1951



Happy 62nd Birthday Jizzy Pearl (LOVE/HATE, L.A. GUNS) - March 17th, 1958



Happy 61st Birthday Paul Mars Black (L.A. GUNS) - March 17, 1959



Happy 58th Birthday Janet Patricia Gardner (VIXEN) - March 17th, 1962



Happy 58th Birthday Roxy Petrucci (VIXEN) - March 17th, 1962



Happy 30th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE’s Just Say Ozzy - March 17th, 1990



Happy 28th Birthday TWISTED SISTER’s Big Hits And Nasty Cuts - March 17th 1992



Happy 22nd Birthday VAN HALEN's Van Halen III - March 17th, 1998



Happy 11th Birthday BELIEVER’s Gabriel - March 17th, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday KYLESA’s Static Tensions - March 17th, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday STATIC-X’ Cult Of Static - March 17th, 2009



Happy 6th Birthday GUS G’s I Am The Fire – March 17th, 2014



Happy 5th Birthday MOONSPELL’s Extinct – March 17th, 2015



Happy 4th Birthday OBITUARY’s Obituary – March 17th, 2017



More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday THE MOON AND THE NIGHTSPIRIT’s Mohalepte – March 17th, 2011

Happy 3rd Birthday (March 17th, 2017)

THE CHARM THE FURY’s The Sick, Dumb & Happy

DEAD NEANDERTHALS’ Craters

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY’s The Great Collapse

KING OF ASGARD’s Tauder (EP)

THE RAVEN AGE’s Darkness Will Rise

RIGHTEOUS VENDETTA’s Cursed

SAILLE’s Gnosis

VANGOUGH’s Warpaint

WOE’s Hope Attrition