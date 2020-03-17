Brave History March 17th, 2020 - BLACK STAR RIDERS, LOVE/HATE, L.A. GUNS, VIXEN, OZZY OSBOURNE, TWISTED SISTER, VAN HALEN, BELIEVER, KYLESA, GUS G., MOONSPELL And More!

March 17, 2020, 13 minutes ago

Brave History March 17th, 2020 - BLACK STAR RIDERS, LOVE/HATE, L.A. GUNS, VIXEN, OZZY OSBOURNE, TWISTED SISTER, VAN HALEN, BELIEVER, KYLESA, GUS G., MOONSPELL And More!

Happy 69th Birthday Scott Gorham (BLACK STAR RIDERS, THIN LIZZY) - March 17th, 1951

Happy 62nd Birthday Jizzy Pearl (LOVE/HATE, L.A. GUNS) - March 17th, 1958

Happy 61st Birthday Paul Mars Black (L.A. GUNS) - March 17, 1959

Happy 58th Birthday Janet Patricia Gardner (VIXEN) - March 17th, 1962

Happy 58th Birthday Roxy Petrucci (VIXEN) - March 17th, 1962

Happy 30th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE’s Just Say Ozzy - March 17th, 1990

Happy 28th Birthday TWISTED SISTER’s Big Hits And Nasty Cuts - March 17th 1992

Happy 22nd Birthday VAN HALEN's Van Halen III - March 17th, 1998 

Happy 11th Birthday BELIEVER’s Gabriel - March 17th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday KYLESA’s Static Tensions - March 17th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday STATIC-X’ Cult Of Static - March 17th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday GUS G’s I Am The Fire – March 17th, 2014

Happy 5th Birthday MOONSPELL’s Extinct – March 17th, 2015

Happy 4th Birthday OBITUARY’s Obituary – March 17th, 2017

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday THE MOON AND THE NIGHTSPIRIT’s Mohalepte – March 17th, 2011

Happy 3rd Birthday (March 17th, 2017)
THE CHARM THE FURY’s The Sick, Dumb & Happy 
DEAD NEANDERTHALS’ Craters 
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY’s The Great Collapse 
KING OF ASGARD’s Tauder (EP) 
THE RAVEN AGE’s Darkness Will Rise 
RIGHTEOUS VENDETTA’s Cursed 
SAILLE’s Gnosis
VANGOUGH’s Warpaint 
WOE’s Hope Attrition 



MY DYING BRIDE – “Tired Of Tears” (Nuclear Blast)

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

