Brave History March 18th, 2017 - ALICE IN CHAINS, OZZY OSBOURNE, CINDERELLA, DANGEROUS TOYS, DOKKEN, AEROSMITH, AUTOGRAPH, BURY YOUR DEAD, AVANTASIA, BLOODBOUND, TOKYO BLADE, U.D.O., DEMON HUNTER, And More!
March 18, 2017, 2 hours ago
Happy 51st Birthday Jerry Cantrell (ALICE IN CHAINS) - March 18th, 1966
Happy 65th Birthday Bernie Tormé (OZZY OSBOURNE, GILLAN, DESPERADO) - March 18th, 1952
Happy 54th Birthday Jeff LaBar (CINDERELLA) - March 18th, 1963
Happy 52nd Birthday Jason McMaster (DANGEROUS TOYS, BROKEN TEETH ) - March 18th, 1965
Happy 51st Birthday Jon Levin (DOKKEN, DORO, WARLOCK) – March 18th, 1966
Happy 20th Birthday AEROSMITH's Nine Lives - March 18th, 1997
Happy 20th Birthday AUTOGRAPH’s Missing Pieces - March 18th, 1997
Happy 9th Birthday BURY YOUR DEAD’s Bury Your Dead - March 18th, 2008
Happy 9th Birthday BLACK TIDE’s Light From Above – March 18th, 2008
Happy 6th Birthday AVANTASIA’s The Flying Opera – March 18th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday BLOODBOUND’s Unholy Cross – March 18th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday TOKYO BLADE’s Thousand Men Strong – March 18th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday U.D.O.’s Rev Raptor – March 18th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday INTRONAUT’s Habitual Levitations (Instilling Words With Tones) – March 18th, 2013
Happy 3rd Birthday DEMON HUNTER’s Extremist – March 18th, 2014
Happy 1st Birthday BLAZE BAYLEY’s Infinite Entanglement – March 18th, 2016
More releases on this day:
Happy 5th Birthday MINDFLOW’s With Bare Hands – March 18th, 2011
Happy 1st Birthday
CIRCUS MAXIMUS’ Havoc – March 18th, 2016
CONVULSE’s Cycle Of Revenge – March 18th, 2016
GRAILKNIGHTS’ Dead Or Alive (EP) – March 18th, 2016
HUMAN FORTRESS’ Thieves Of The Night – March 18th, 2016
MOB RULES’ Tales From Beyond – March 18th, 2016
MYSTIC PROPHECY’s War Brigade – March 18th, 2016
SPIRITUAL BEGGARS’ Sunrise To Sundown – March 18th, 2016
(Jerry Cantrell photo by Emelie Andersson)