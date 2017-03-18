Brave History March 18th, 2017 - ALICE IN CHAINS, OZZY OSBOURNE, CINDERELLA, DANGEROUS TOYS, DOKKEN, AEROSMITH, AUTOGRAPH, BURY YOUR DEAD, AVANTASIA, BLOODBOUND, TOKYO BLADE, U.D.O., DEMON HUNTER, And More!

March 18, 2017, 2 hours ago

Brave History March 18th, 2017 - ALICE IN CHAINS, OZZY OSBOURNE, CINDERELLA, DANGEROUS TOYS, DOKKEN, AEROSMITH, AUTOGRAPH, BURY YOUR DEAD, AVANTASIA, BLOODBOUND, TOKYO BLADE, U.D.O., DEMON HUNTER, And More!

Happy 51st Birthday Jerry Cantrell (ALICE IN CHAINS) - March 18th, 1966

Happy 65th Birthday Bernie Tormé (OZZY OSBOURNE, GILLAN, DESPERADO) - March 18th, 1952

Happy 54th Birthday Jeff LaBar (CINDERELLA) - March 18th, 1963

Happy 52nd Birthday Jason McMaster (DANGEROUS TOYS, BROKEN TEETH ) - March 18th, 1965

Happy 51st Birthday Jon Levin (DOKKEN, DORO, WARLOCK) – March 18th, 1966

Happy 20th Birthday AEROSMITH's Nine Lives - March 18th, 1997

Happy 20th Birthday AUTOGRAPH’s Missing Pieces - March 18th, 1997

Happy 9th Birthday BURY YOUR DEAD’s Bury Your Dead - March 18th, 2008

Happy 9th Birthday BLACK TIDE’s Light From Above – March 18th, 2008

Happy 6th Birthday AVANTASIA’s The Flying Opera – March 18th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday BLOODBOUND’s Unholy Cross – March 18th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday TOKYO BLADE’s Thousand Men Strong – March 18th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday U.D.O.’s Rev Raptor – March 18th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday INTRONAUT’s Habitual Levitations (Instilling Words With Tones) – March 18th, 2013

Happy 3rd Birthday DEMON HUNTER’s Extremist – March 18th, 2014

Happy 1st Birthday BLAZE BAYLEY’s Infinite Entanglement – March 18th, 2016

More releases on this day:

Happy 5th Birthday MINDFLOW’s With Bare Hands – March 18th, 2011

Happy 1st Birthday
CIRCUS MAXIMUS’ Havoc – March 18th, 2016
CONVULSE’s Cycle Of Revenge – March 18th, 2016
GRAILKNIGHTS’ Dead Or Alive (EP) – March 18th, 2016
HUMAN FORTRESS’ Thieves Of The Night – March 18th, 2016
MOB RULES’ Tales From Beyond – March 18th, 2016
MYSTIC PROPHECY’s War Brigade – March 18th, 2016
SPIRITUAL BEGGARS’ Sunrise To Sundown – March 18th, 2016

(Jerry Cantrell photo by Emelie Andersson)

